Israeli forces, armed Lebanese troops square off in border confrontation

Israeli troops and a pair of tanks squared off with armed Lebanese soldiers on Tuesday while operating along the border between the countries.

The Israeli forces had crossed the security fence near Kibbutz Misgav Am, but remained on the Israeli side of the Blue Line demarcating the border. The security fence along the border is in many areas located some distance into Israeli territory.

Video and photos showed Lebanese troops with rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers standing several meters from the tanks.

UN peacekeepers also arrived on the scene.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency said the Lebanese Armed Forces soldiers were mobilized after “Israeli enemy infantry troops, backed by two Merkava tanks… crossed the technical fence” near the Lebanese village of Adaisseh.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

טנק צהל פועל במובלעת בגבול לבנון (מעבר לגדר הגבול אך בתוך שטח ישראל) כשמולו חיילי אום וצבא לבנון pic.twitter.com/OhxY8wLrHj — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) June 2, 2020

According to Channel 12 news, the tanks were sent across the fence as a show of control over the Israeli enclave on the other side of the barrier.

The network later aired video showing the tanks moving back toward the fence.

In April, Israel Defense Forces troops and Lebanese army soldiers faced off in the same area, with photos from that irregular incident showing the two sides raising weapons at each other and UN personnel standing in between.

There has been a recent uptick in smuggling and infiltration attempts along the Israeli-Lebanese security fence, which the IDF believes is the result of the Hezbollah terror group either intentionally turning a blind eye to the area, allowing crime to flourish, or losing its control over the border.

Earlier Tuesday, the IDF said a Syrian national who was shot after he crossed the border into Israel from Lebanon last month, apparently to perform reconnaissance on behalf of Hezbollah, was sent back to Lebanon.

Israel has fought two wars in Lebanon, one in 1982 against Palestinian terrorists and one in 2006 against the Lebanese Hezbollah, as well as numerous operations against terror groups in the country.