Israel’s Gorbenko wins astounding 2nd gold at World Swimming Championships

‘This is the best time I’ve ever done,’ says 18-year-old swimmer after taking top spot in 100-meter individual medley at Abu Dhabi, 2 days after snagging first-ever Israeli gold

By TOI staff 19 December 2021, 6:35 pm Edit
Israel's Anastasia Gorbenko poses with her gold medal -- alongside France's silver medalist Brill Gastaldello (left) and Russia's Maria Kamaneva, the bronze medalist -- after winning the 100-meter individual medley on December 19, 2021, at the World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. It was Gorbenko's second gold at the championships (Israel Swimming Association)
Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko further amazed at the World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, picking up a second gold medal two days after securing Israel’s first-ever first-place win at the contest.

Gorbenko, aged 18, took the gold in the 100-meter individual medley on Sunday.

She finished with a time of 57.80 seconds, edging out French swimmer Beryl Gastaldello to take first.

Gorbenko was set to take part in the 100-meter breaststroke semifinals later Sunday.

“I’m really happy. This is the best time I’ve ever done,” she was quoted by Channel 12 news as saying after the race.

“I’m enjoying it here, having fun and this is already my second gold medal — it’s incredible!”

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko swims to win the 100 meters individual medley during World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

On Friday, Gorbenko finished first in the 50-meter breaststroke, the first-ever gold for Israel at the championships.

Her result of 29.34 seconds set a new Israeli record for women in that category.

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko reacts after winning the 100 meters individual medley during World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

She also made history earlier this year when she became the first female Israeli swimmer to advance to an Olympic final.

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko poses with her gold medal after winning the 100-meter individual medley on December 19, 2021, at the World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. It was Gorbenko’s second gold at the championships (Israel Swimming Association)

