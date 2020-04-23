Israel’s Sheba Medical and America’s NIH to join forces on COVID-19 research

Israel’s Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the medical research agency of the US, will join forces to undertake applied scientific and clinical research to find treatments to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the collaboration, Sheba Medical Center, based in Ramat Gan, will provide the Vaccine Research Center of the NIH with blood samples, plasma and the COVID-19 virus from infected patients in Israel. Researchers will also share relevant information gleaned from a series of clinical trials the hospital is currently conducting with various treatments from global pharmaceutical companies, as well as its own experimental treatments, the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.

The NIH will support Sheba’s research on COVID-19, and by joining forces in studying the virological and immunological aspects of COVID-19, help accelerate research and understanding of the virus and to pinpoint the most effective treatments and vaccines.

“This collaboration brings together the outstanding clinical acumen of Sheba Medical Center with our state-of-the-art approaches to the scientific investigation of human infectious disease,” said Dr. Daniel Douek, senior investigator/Human Immunology Section in the NIH Vaccine Research Center, in the statement. “I am certain that we will be able to contribute much to the resolution not only of this current pandemic but also of emerging infections in the future.”