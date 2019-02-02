Jets scrambled after civilian plane flies over Sderot without coordination

Israeli Air Force jets were scrambled Saturday to intercept a small unidentified aircraft spotted over the town of Sderot, near the Gaza Strip.

An army spokesman said the aircraft was discovered to be an Israeli light passenger plane that had not coordinated its flight with authorities, in contravention of the law.

The army said the incident would be handled by police.

Meanwhile flights at Ben Gurion International Airport were briefly halted after two small drones were identified near the airport grounds.

A 47-year-old man was detained over the incident and flights resumed.

Drone-flying incidents near the airfield have halted flights on numerous occasions, including last weekend.

Last weekend security officials at the airport detained a Russian national after he was discovered operating a drone at the airfield.

The Israel Airports Authority has said the phenomenon is “a direct risk to the airplanes and to the safety of air travel.”

Once an expensive and complicated device, small multi-rotor drones have become ubiquitous in a few short years. According to the Civilian Aviation Authority, Israelis currently own approximately 20,000 drones that are used for everything from taking overhead videos at weddings to assisting rescue workers to locate people trapped in collapsed buildings.