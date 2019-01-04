Jewish fundraiser for NY mayor convicted of bribing police

A former fundraiser for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was convicted of bribery and fraud in federal court in Manhattan.

Jeremy Reichberg, 44, of Brooklyn, was accused of giving gifts to police officers, including dinners, presents and a trip to Las Vegas with a prostitute, in exchange for favors from the police such as ticket fixing and parking permits.

On Christmas Day 2013, Reichberg and an associate, Jona Rechnitz, dressed up as Santa to deliver gifts to high-ranking police officials, including a co-defendant, former NYPD Deputy Inspector Jimmy Grant. Both Reichberg and Rechnitz are Jewish; the former lives in the Orthodox stronghold of Borough Park.

Prosecutors said Reichberg was a “fix-it guy” who used his relationships with police officials to help people, for a fee, with arrests and traffic violations, The New York Times reported.

He faces up to 65 years in prison, according to The New York Post. Sentencing is scheduled for April 4.

Previously undisclosed emails show Mayor de Blasio taking advice from corrupt donor Jona Rechnitz https://t.co/nTHRBKeuWl pic.twitter.com/2OiEn3aAig — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 5, 2018

Susan Necheles, Reichberg’s attorney, said she would appeal.

“We’re disappointed with the verdict. We think there are real issues on appeal. We’ll continue to press them,” she said.

As for her client, she said: “He’s happy for his friend Jimmy Grant but disappointed.”

Necheles said she believed the jury had trouble seeing past “irrelevant garbage” that emerged during the trial.

Grant was acquitted on charges of receiving the gifts in return for favors.

Rechnitz, another De Blasio donor who was arrested at the same time as Reichberg, turned government witness and in March 2017 pleaded guilty to making contributions in exchange for favors. He has not yet been sentenced.