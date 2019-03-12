Jordanian king meets with White House peace team

JTA — The Trump administration’s Middle East peace team met in Washington with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House special representative for international negotiations Jason Greenblatt and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, attended the meeting Monday at the Jordanian ambassador’s residence, Reuters reported.

Pompeo and Abdullah also met alone, the State Department confirmed in a statement.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Pompeo reaffirmed the strength of the US-Jordan bilateral relationship and discussed several matters of mutual interest, including Jordan’s commitment to economic reform and developments in the region related to the conflict in Syria,” the statement said.

His Majesty King Abdullah II meets with #US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss advancing #Jordan-US ties and means to reach political solutions to regional crises pic.twitter.com/6P0Gpx9nUr — RHC (@RHCJO) March 11, 2019

Abdullah also met Vice President Mike Pence on Monday.

The Trump peace plan is expected to be released after Israel’s April 9 national elections.