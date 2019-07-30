Jordanian TV host: Zionists killed the prophets, Jews are our enemies

A host on Jordanian television recently said the conflict with “the Jews” was an existential one and that “Palestine is not big enough for two peoples.”

In his July 14 sermon on Yarmouk TV, Dr. Ahmad Shahrouri, a sharia professor at Al-Zaytoonah University of Jordan, dismissed the historic Jewish connection to Israel, claiming Arabs had been there for 7,000 years and “the fact that the Jews passed through Palestine for 70 years during those 7,000 years is absolutely meaningless.”

In comments translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute, Sharouri insisted that “it is either us or them” in the land.

Shahrouri rejected accusations that the refusal to accept Jewish presence in the land was tied to anti-Semitism, saying he had no prejudice against any religion.

He then said Jews were predisposed to hostility and Zionists had “killed the prophets. They sawed prophets in half.” Anyone who believes in the Quran and is a proper Muslim, he said, must believe that the Jews are his enemies.

Jordanian Academic Dr. Ahmad Shahrouri: It Is Either Us or the Jews in Palestine; When Jews Say Jerusalem Is Theirs, I Want to Smash Their Heads pic.twitter.com/puJsb7mwiq — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) July 30, 2019

He added that he wanted “to smash [the] head” of any Jew who lays claim to Jerusalem and the Western Wall.

Arabic media often incorporates messaging that is virulently anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic. The Arab world has often blamed Zionism and Judaism for various woes — from Islamic State and financial crises to pornography, AIDS and even “Sesame Street.”

Jordanian television, too, has been known to air conspiratorial claims about Israel and the Jews. Last year a Jordanian TV host claimed Israel sent bubonic plague-carrying rats to Egypt in 1967 to destroy the country’s crops and also created the deadly Ebola virus. A year earlier a TV host examined “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” treating the notorious anti-Semitic document as an authentic Jewish text proving Judaism’s efforts to secretly control and manipulate the world.