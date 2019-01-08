Kahlon appoints MK Yifat Shasha-Biton to replace Gallant as housing minister

Finance Minister Moshe Khalon, head of the Kulanu party, said Monday he would appoint party member Yifat Shasha-Biton as housing minister, following the departure of the former holder of the portfolio, Yoav Gallant, from the party.

Shasha-Biton’s nomination will be brought before the Knesset on Wednesday.

She is a doctor of education, former deputy mayor of the northern town of Kiryat Shmona, and has served as MK for the Kulanu party since it first entered the Knesset in 2015.

Kahlon has served as acting housing minister since Gallant left Kulanu for Likud last week. Gallant lost his Knesset seat and his ministerial post after leaving the party, as the Housing Ministry portfolio belongs to Kulanu under coalition agreements. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has since appointed him as immigration minister.

Gallant had signaled for months his intention to switch to Likud, and is preparing to run in the ruling party’s primaries ahead of the April 9 elections.

Both Shasha-Biton and Gallant are only likely to remain in their jobs for five to six months, holding the posts until the April 9 election and for however long afterward it takes the election’s winners to negotiate the next coalition and government.