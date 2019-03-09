Kahlon reportedly reconsidering opposition to reforms in judicial system

Finance Minister and head of the Kulanu party Moshe Kahlon has indicated to his associates that if his party passes the minimum 3.25 percent electoral threshold needed to enter the 120-member Knesset, he would no longer block changes to the Israeli judicial system.

According to a Channel 12 news report aired Saturday, Kahlon, who as a member of the coalition opposed bills presented by other parties aiming to reform the courts and curb the power of the justice system, conducted in-depth surveys which revealed that he was adversely affected politically by that position and would likely fail to attract right-wing voters.

The report stated that Kahlon told his associates he wished to stop being a “suicide bomber” standing in the way of such reforms.

Last week, Kahlon said he does “not feel comfortable” with the allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and hinted that he would not rule out joining a coalition headed by former IDF chief Benny Gantz, who leads the Blue and White political alliance formed with Yair Lapid, head of the centrist Yesh Atid.

Recent polls have indicated that Kahlon’s Kulanu party is teetering on the brink of the election threshold, with some surveys showing the party failing to receive even four seats, to enter the Knesset.

Blue and White has been outpolling the ruling Likud party ahead of the April 9 vote, though most polls show it would struggle to cobble together a majority government without support from Netanyahu’s right-wing and religious coalition partners. With surveys showing a neck and neck race between the right-wing and religious bloc, and the center-left and Arab parties, Kulanu may become the deciding factor on who ends up forming the next government.

Blue and White has said it would not sit in a government with Netanyahu, who is facing criminal charges in three corruption cases, pending a hearing, or with parties that do not support Israel’s existence.

However, Gantz and Lapid have said they would reach out to partner with a post-Netanyahu Likud.