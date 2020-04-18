Kelly Clarkson duets in Hebrew with Israeli singer Maya Buskila

US pop star Kelly Clarkson has released a duet with Israeli singer Maya Buskila titled “I Dare You,” in which both artists sing in Hebrew.

The song is part of an international project by Clarkson in which she also sings with other recording artists in Arabic, French, German and Spanish.

The project additionally features the original English-only song and a mix in which all the different versions are brought together, with a video made remotely as the singers isolated around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“This is my favorite/hardest project that I’ve ever worked on,” Clarkson said in a press release, according to USA Today. “It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages.”

“It started when Kelly’s people called my agent,” Buskila told the Ynet news site. “They gave me several options after she looked at my YouTube page and heard my song. It’s a dream come true.”