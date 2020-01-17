LA-area man ordered to remove swastika, threatening material from balcony

The Jewish mayor of a Los Angeles suburb has ordered a local condo owner to remove material posted on his balcony that includes swastikas and threats against the president.

“This type of material and language has no place in our community and we are working tirelessly to get the material taken down,” Mayor Alicia Weintraub of Calabasas said in a statement Wednesday on social media.

The statement said that the city notified the homeowner that he has 24 hours “to remove the offensive material posted on his property since it violates city code covering inflammatory language and threats to others.”

Complaints about the display first came in to the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In addition to the swastikas posted alongside American flags, the signs on the second floor condo threaten Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Utah Sen. Mitt Romney. They also appear to attack Christians and say “Death to America.” In one sign, the homeowner identifies himself as Jewish.

Calabassas has a large Jewish population among its some 23,000 residents.

The Los Angeles Human Rights Commission released a report in September that said anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city increased 14 percent in 2018 from the previous year, the Jewish Journal reported.