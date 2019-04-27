Likud PR chief apologizes after endorsing far-right party in Spain
search
home page

Likud PR chief apologizes after endorsing far-right party in Spain

Eli Hazan, foreign affairs director for Netanyahu’s party, backtracks support for extremist Vox after online backlash

By TOI staff 27 April 2019, 11:45 pm 0 Edit
Far-right party Vox supporters wave Spanish flags during campaign rally in Seville on April 24, 2019 ahead of the April 28 general election. (CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)
Far-right party Vox supporters wave Spanish flags during campaign rally in Seville on April 24, 2019 ahead of the April 28 general election. (CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

The Likud party’s foreign affairs director Eli Hazan apologized Saturday for endorsing a far-right Spanish political party ahead of the country’s general election on Sunday.

Hazan had earlier in the day tweeted good luck to Vox’s leader in the general election, and called the extremist party “Likud’s sister party” in the EU Parliament.

“It helps us a lot… anyone who supports Israel and Jews, I support him back,” he posted in Spanish.

Hazan’s post elicited backlash online, mostly from Spanish voters who pointed out the party’s ultra-nationalist rhetoric, links to Holocaust deniers and alleged Islamophobia.

Israeli-Spanish journalist Henrique Cymerman said the local Jewish community was “in shock” that Israel’s ruling party endorsed a party that he said bore “shades of neo-Nazism.”

Likud Foreign Affairs Director Eli Hazan speaks in an interview aired on TBN on October 27, 2017. (screen capture: YouTube)

Hazan deleted the tweet and issued an apology. In a follow-up tweet, Hazan said he should not have referenced Likud while expressing his personal opinion, and instead wished good luck to “all the Spanish parties who support Israel.”

Since the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, Spain had been one of the few European countries with no far-right party to speak of.

But in Sunday’s election, Vox, with its ultra-nationalist rhetoric, could make a substantial entrance in the national parliament, gaining some 30 lawmakers out of 350, according to polls.

Practically non-existent in opinion polls a year ago, Vox leapt onto the scene in the December regional elections in Andalusia, taking nearly 11 percent of the vote.

The platform of Vox, which means voice in Latin, is to defend Spain from what it says are the dangers of separatism, Muslim immigration, feminism and liberals.

In March, the party tapped a Holocaust revisionist as a congressional candidate for the central Spanish city of Albacete. The candidate, historian Fernando Paz quickly dropped out of the race citing the intense scrutiny he faced in the Spanish media.

Fernando Paz. (screen grab via YouTube)

Among Vox’s other candidates are retired generals who defend Franco’s far-right regime.

Its leader, Santiago Abascal, unapologetically defends hunting, bullfighting and traditional and Catholic family values.

read more:
less
comments
more