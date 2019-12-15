Lionel Richie to start Israel show early so fans can watch exit polls

Balladeer Lionel Richie has changed the start time of his scheduled March 2, 2020, performance in Israel to avoid a clash with 10 p.m. exit polls for the Knesset elections that will be taking place the same day.

The concert, originally planned to begin at 8:30 p.m., has been brought forward to 7 p.m.

“Vote, enjoy the day of holiday, and then go home and watch the exit polls,” the promoters said in a statement.

In June, the pop star announced his first performance in Israel, which was initially scheduled for September but then postponed to March 2 — the day that has now been set for an unprecedented third national election in less than a year, amid a severe political crisis.

The soulful singer is known for his string of 1980s hits, including “Hello,” “Endless Love,” “All Night Long” and “You Say Me.”

The former Commodores singer, who has recently turned 70, is on a world tour comprising 30 shows in the US, Canada and the UK.

Richie’s trip to Israel was put together by producer Marcel Abraham, who has brought Justin Bieber, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Jennifer Lopez to Tel Aviv.

Over the course of his solo musical career, Richie has sold over 90 million records and won four Grammy Awards.

The performance is to take place at the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv. Tickets are on sale on the Leaan ticket site.

Jessica Steinberg contributed to this report.