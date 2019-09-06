LISTEN: Heads of ToI and AJC launch partnership podcast

Presenting the inaugural episode of People of the Pod, a podcast produced in partnership between the American Jewish Committee and The Times of Israel.

Launching People of the Pod, AJC CEO David Harris and The Times of Israel Founding Editor David Horovitz discuss the new partnership between AJC and TOI, as well as some of the most pressing issues facing America, Israel, the Jewish people, and the world.

In our weekly podcast, we’ll take you beyond the headlines and analyze global affairs through a Jewish lens. The podcast will examine political events, the people driving them, and what it all means for the Jewish people and Israel.

This week, Harris joins AJC’s New York-based host Seffi Kogen, while Horovitz weighs in from ToI’s Jerusalem newsroom in a lively discussion of the United States’ fading bipartisanship and other challenges facing Israel and world Jewry.

The two David H’s are worried about the broadening gulf between the two largest loci of world Jewry — Israel and the US — as well as heightened in-fighting among Republicans and Democrats, especially as it affects long-term support for the Jewish State.

However, looking at the next generation of Israelis and pro-Israel advocates, the heads of ToI and AJC find surprising optimism in the future of the Zionist enterprise, how the tiny country in a sea of adversity is viewed on the global stage.

Rounding out the episode, host Kogen asks whether Israel’s many accomplishments in judo are really so Good For the Jews.

