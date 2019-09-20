LISTEN: Israeli elections post-op — there’s no winner, but who is the loser?

Israelis took to the polls this week and People of the Pod, a podcast produced in partnership between the American Jewish Committee and The Times of Israel, gets the low-down from The Times of Israel’s political correspondent Raoul Wootliff. It’s still too early to call a victory, says Wootliff, but we do already know who didn’t win — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As Israel counts the ballots, Wootliff explains the country’s options within the confusing and complex parliamentary system. Also, find out if he again won The Times of Israel staff’s friendly elections betting pool and deserves to keep his job. For a more in-depth take on what may be on Israel’s political horizon, see this analysis about the incoming 22nd Knesset’s make-up.

Then, co-host Seffi Kogan speaks to Sarah Hurwitz, former head speechwriter for First Lady Michelle Obama, to discuss how she reawakened her connection to Judaism.

Hurwitz’s Jewish journey is the focus of her new book, “Here All Along: Finding Meaning, Spirituality, and a Deeper Connection to Life – in Judaism (After Finally Choosing to Look There).” Those who wish to read more about her path from the White House to spiritual seeker can check out this interview in The Times of Israel.

Finally, our new co-host Manya Brachear Pashman turns to the increasing violent spate of anti-Semitic attacks against Orthodox Jews in New York. Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt, the Life/Features Editor at The Forward, recently wrote a The New York Times piece detailing an anti-Semitic scheme in which trolls stole her rabbi husband’s online identity. According to Chizhik-Goldschmidt, Orthodox Jews are on the frontline of attacks because they so openly wear their Judaism on their sleeves.

