179 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in West Bank

The Palestinian Authority health ministry says it has confirmed 179 new cases of the novel coronavirus since Tuesday morning, raising the total number of cases in the West Bank to 1,097.

“Unfortunately, there are signs of a lack of compliance with health instructions, even in the current state of lockdown,” PA health official Dr. Ali Abd Rabu says in a statement.

The majority of the newly-confirmed cases are concentrated in Hebron governorate, which has emerged as the center of a second wave of infections in the West Bank.

Eight cases were detected in Bethlehem, as well as one in Nablus. Abd Rabu says the PA health ministry is not excluding the possibility that other governorates may be experiencing undetected outbreaks.

— Aaron Boxerman