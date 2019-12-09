2 killed, 2 seriously injured as car overturns in Negev

New Zealand police say no more survivors are expected to be rescued from an island volcano that erupted suddenly today, suggesting as many as two dozen people could have died.

Police say some 50 people were visiting White Island when it exploded in the early afternoon — hurling ash and rock high into the air.

Some 23 people made it off the island, five of whom have since died, the rest were being treated for injuries, including severe burns.

It was earlier estimated the number still on the island was in double digits.

Police say that despite several aerial reconnaissance flights to try and find those trapped “no signs of life have been seen at any point.”

“Based on the information we have, we do not believe there are any survivors on the island. Police is working urgently to confirm the exact number of those who have died.”

As night falls, deputy commissioner John Tims says volcanic activity makes a rescue attempts by land too dangerous.

“I’ve got to consider the safety of our people and emergency services staff,” he says.

The New Zealand military is expected to make a pass of the island at first light in the hope that people may have survived against the odds.

