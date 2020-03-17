20 new coronavirus confirmed, bringing total in Israel to 324

The Health Ministry announces 20 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 324.

It says five people are in serious condition, nine people are in moderate condition and 299 in good condition. Another eleven people have recovered and been released.

Of those who are sick, 229 are hospitalized, 23 are on their way to medical facilities and 48 are being treated at home. The ministry says it has still not been decided what to do with 13 people who have tested positive for the virus.