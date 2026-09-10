Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 10, 2026

3 arrested for involvement in stealing weapons from naval commando base

Today, 3:57 pm
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Three suspects, including a soldier, have been arrested by the police over their alleged involvement in stealing weapons from a naval commando base in northern Israel.

Three assault rifles were stolen from the Atlit Naval Base, home to the Shayetet 13 commando unit, shortly after midnight between Monday and Tuesday.

Following a joint investigation by the Military Police and Israel Police, three suspects were detained, police say, including a soldier who serves at the base from which the guns were stolen.

Police say the two civilians were brought to the Haifa Magistrate’s Court today to have their custody extended, while the soldier was brought before a military court and his detention was extended until next Wednesday.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, the findings will be forwarded to the prosecution for review,” police say.

The theft of guns from IDF bases has long been an issue for the military. Guns and other weapons are stolen from bases both by soldiers serving on them and by residents of surrounding communities.

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