33 fires ignited today in south by Gaza arson balloons

The mayor of Moscow invites residents to join trials of a coronavirus vaccine that Russia approved for use earlier this month in what officials described as a breakthrough on par with the Soviet Union’s launch of the world’s first satellite in 1957.

The world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus to receive a government go-ahead has caused unease among international medical experts, who called Russia’s fast-tracked approval and failure to share any data supporting claims of the vaccine’s efficacy a major breach of scientific protocol.

Scientists around the world say any widely-used vaccine should first be tested in advanced trials involving tens of thousands of people to prove it is safe and effective before being licensed.

In his invitation to the Russian capital’s residents, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin appears to announce those kind of broad studies would be launched soon. He said the “post-registration research” will last six months and involve 40,000 people.

Sobyanin encourages Moscow residents to sign up, arguing that the vaccine was based on longtime previous research and proven to be safe.

“We all were eager to see the creation of a vaccine, and now we have it,” Sobyanin says. “Now, Moscow residents have a unique chance to become the main participants in clinical research that will help defeat the coronavirus.”

Scientists at the World Health Organization said last week that although they had begun discussions with Russia about its vaccine, they had not yet received any detailed data about it.

