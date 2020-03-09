42nd coronavirus patient diagnosed, returned from Madrid

A 42nd coronavirus patient has been diagnosed. He is a 41-year-old man who recently returned from Spain.

He flew out on Feb. 25 on Pegasus flight PC786 to Istanbul at 5:30 p.m. and continued on Feb. 26 on Pegasus flight PC1099 to Madrid at 8:45 a.m.

He returned on a direct El Al flight LY398 from Madrid on March 2 at 11:45 p.m.

All Israeli passengers on those flights were ordered to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days since contact with the patient.

On March 3, the man visited the “Mapalim” event hall in Rishon Lezion at 9 p.m.; on March 4, he stayed at the David Intercontinental Hotel in Tel Aviv between 6:00 a.m. and 4 p.m., and was at the “Shimurei Eichut” supermarket in Holon at 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Israelis who may have had contact with the man during that time may also need to self-quarantine.