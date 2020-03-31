49-year-old victim identified; is survived by 4-year-old twins

The mayor of Lod identifies the woman who died of the coronavirus as Tamar Peretz Levy, 49, a resident of the city.

She is survived by four-year-old twins, Yair Revivo says in a Facebook post. Her partner, Shimon, died of heart failure shortly after their birth.

“Tamar was a hero, an engineer at Alta in the aerospace industry, who fought for many years to have a family and bring the twins into the world,” he says.

Most of her relatives are quarantined, the mayor says.