Accepting task of forming government, Gantz says he’ll try to form one in days
search
home page
Live Now

Rivlin officially tasks Gantz with forming government

President notes the ‘greatness of the hour and the greatness of the challenges facing us’ as he grants Blue and White leader 28 days to pull together a coalition

By Judah Ari Gross Today, 8:28 am 1 Edit

Judah Ari Gross is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Benny Gantz, right, elbow bumps with Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem on March 15, 2020. (Kobi Gideon / GPO)
Benny Gantz, right, elbow bumps with Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem on March 15, 2020. (Kobi Gideon / GPO)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

12:19 pm

Accepting task of forming government, Gantz says he’ll try to form one in days

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz accepts President Reuven Rivlin’s task of forming the next government, saying he will try to do so within a few days.

Gantz says he will do whatever is necessary to form a “wide, national government” quickly.

“I will serve the voters of all of the parties and all the citizens of Israel. I will lead the effort to heal the society from the corona illness, as well as from the illness of division and hatred,” he says.

In his speech at the President’s Residence, Gantz criticizes what he says are efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid standing trial for the charges filed against him.

12:11 pm

Rivlin formally tasks Gantz with forming government

President Reuven Rivlin formally gives Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz the power to form a government.

Gantz will have 28 days to pull together a coalition of at least 61 votes in his favor or Rivlin can give the task to another politician, likely Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Fourth elections are not an option,” Rivlin says in his speech.

The decision was made after Gantz received the majority of recommendations for the position by the country’s political parties.

Rivlin notes the “greatness of the hour and the greatness of the challenges facing us,” which he says requires the formation of a government, after two previous rounds of elections failed to result in a majority coalition.

12:01 pm

Run on toilet paper boggles mind of supermarket chain official

Yossi Shaliv, deputy CEO of the Tiv Ta’am supermarket chain, tells Channel 12 he can’t fathom the weekend run on toilet paper.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in 30 years,” he says, talking from a large store in Ramat Hahayal. “There’s no shortage of anything, and won’t be, except obviously some seasonal produce.”

In stark contrast to Saturday night, when the aisles were packed and people were chasing shopping trolleys, the store looks fairly quiet.

11:59 am

Government to consider additional restrictions to combat coronavirus — PMO

Senior ministers will meet later today to discuss additional steps that the country may take to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Economy Minister Eli Cohen, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich and other senior government officials will take part in the meeting.

Israel has so far restricted, but not fully stopped, public life in the face of the disease.

Though schools and “leisure businesses” like restaurants, cinemas and gyms have been closed, many small businesses remain open and public transportation is still running in most of the country.

11:48 am

Rivlin checked for coronavirus; results to be published soon

President Reuven Rivlin has been tested for the coronavirus “as a precautionary measure,” his office says.

The results of his test will be publicized once they are ready.

11:47 am

IDF rolls out new safety measures as 3,700 troops quarantined, including a general

The Israel Defense Forces announces it is stepping up its restrictions on soldiers in a bid to prevent the coronavirus from affecting the military, preventing troops from leaving so-called “closed bases” and checking the temperature of anyone visiting bases housing sensitive equipment.

IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters that roughly 3,700 service members are currently in quarantine, including one major general.

The military has set up specialized communication equipment for the unspecified number of senior officers — colonels and above — who are currently in quarantine.

The 117 lone soldiers — those service members who are not supported financially by their parents or who do not have family in the country — currently in quarantine are being housed at the military’s resort in the coastal town of Givat Olga, Zilberman says.

The spokesman says the IDF’s current main goal is limiting contact between soldiers and civilians and between troops.

To that end, the military is keeping all troops who serve on “closed bases” — generally, training bases and forward outposts — from leaving for at least the next month.

Soldiers serving on “open bases,” who do not sleep on their bases, have largely begun working in shifts in order to ensure that the military’s operations can continue unabated, Zilberman says.

The IDF will also begin taking the temperatures and requiring questionnaires of anyone visiting “critical facilities” in order to ensure they are not displaying symptoms of the virus, he says.

Zilberman says the military is continuing to draft new soldiers as scheduled, but is preparing for the possibility that the outbreak of the virus may affect future enlistments, particularly those scheduled for this summer.

These measures were taken following extensive consultations between the IDF’s top brass and experts in the field of medicine and epidemiology, according to the spokesman.

Roughly 700 reservists have been called up to assist the IDF in its efforts to counter the coronavirus, almost all of them from the IDF Home Front Command.

11:33 am

IDF indicates Iran scaling back terror activity in light of coronavirus

The Israel Defense Forces indicates Iran is curbing its activities in the region as it grapples with a major outbreak of the coronavirus.

IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman tells reporters that the military has noted a decrease in the amount of terrorist activity in the region by Israel’s enemies, without specifically naming Iran.

Zilberman says there is generally a decrease in the number of military operations across the Middle East in light of the disease.

Iran is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, with hundreds of people killed, including most recently a senior cleric.

10:49 am

Another doctor contracts coronavirus, amid criticism of insufficient protection

A doctor in Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital has contracted the coronavirus, making him the latest medical professional diagnosed with the disease amid growing claims of insufficient protective gear for doctors and nurses.

As a result of the development, dozens of medical professionals from his urological ward have been put into quarantine, according to Hebrew media reports.

This is the second case of a doctor at Ichilov Hospital becoming infected with the disease.

9:56 am

Baby to born to woman with coronavirus; mother and child separated after birth

A mother and baby are separated immediately after birth after the woman tests positive for the coronavirus in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem, a spokesperson for the medical center says.

The woman had been in home-quarantine and was brought to a specialized isolation unit — away from the normal birthing ward and staffed by two midwives in protective gear — when she went into labor, the hospital spokesperson says.

After the baby was born, tests revealed that the mother, 35, was indeed a carrier of the virus, requiring her to be moved to the hospital’s isolation ward with other coronavirus patients, while the child was taken away.

“The mother is being surrounded by love and warmth from the staff. During her hospitalization, photos of the newborn baby were sent to her, as he was surrounded by love and constant attention. She is even being updated directly by phone by the doctor treating him,” the hospital says.

“There’s no doubt that these are not easy days for her, but it was of the utmost importance that she comes back to her baby when she is healthy and well. Together, we will overcome these complicated and challenging days,” the spokesperson says.

9:43 am

France says coronavirus situation ‘deteriorating very fast’

The coronavirus outbreak in France is “very worrying” and “deteriorating very fast,” the head of the country’s health service says.

“The number of cases doubles every three days,” Jerome Salomon says on France Inter.

“I want our citizens to realize that there are people who are sick, who are in intensive care and that (their number) runs into hundreds,” he says.

According to the latest official figures published on Sunday, France has had 127 coronavirus deaths and 5,423 confirmed cases.

That is a jump of 36 deaths and over 900 cases in 24 hours. More than 400 people have been hospitalized in a serious condition.

“There is a real worry that the speed of the outbreak could saturate hospitals and this is something we absolutely want to avoid,” Salomon says, singling out the badly affected eastern region of Alsace near Germany and the greater Paris area.

“Each Frenchman and Frenchwoman must tell themselves every morning: how can I reduce by a third or fourth the number of people I approach?” he says.

“Remain at home, it’s as simple as that.”

— AFP

9:21 am

Senior Iranian cleric dies after contracting coronavirus last week

A senior Iranian cleric has died after contracting the coronavirus last week, media outlets in the country reports.

Ayatollah Sayyid Hashim Bathayi, a member of the Assembly of Experts, a powerful group that chooses the country’s supreme leader, reportedly contracted the disease last week, according to a number of Iranian outlets.

The 78-year-old cleric was one of several Iranian cabinet ministers, members of parliament, Revolutionary Guard members and Health Ministry officials who have been infected.

The outbreak has infected nearly 14,000 people in Iran in total and killed more than 700, with the toll jumping by more than a hundred in the last 24 hours. The real numbers may be even higher, as some have questioned the government’s reporting.

— with AP

8:54 am

Peace Corps evacuating volunteers worldwide amid outbreak

WASHINGTON — The Peace Corps is telling its volunteers around the world that it is suspending all operations globally and evacuating all volunteers in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.

In an open letter to volunteers posted Sunday on its website, the federal agency’s director, Jody Olsen, says the decision follows recent evacuations in China and Mongolia due to the outbreak. Olsen says that with evacuations now underway at other posts and travel becoming more challenging by the day, the agency decided to expand the suspension and evacuations.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread and international travel becomes more and more challenging by the day, we are acting now to safeguard your well-being and prevent a situation where Volunteers are unable to leave their host countries,” Olsen says.

Olsen says the posts are not closing and that the agency looks forward to returning to normal operations when conditions permit.

The letter says country directors would be providing more information to volunteers.

The Peace Corps was established in 1961 during the Kennedy administration as a government-run volunteer program serving nations around the world. Its website says volunteers perform community work in more than 60 countries today and that more than 235,000 Americans have served in 141 countries since its inception.

— AP

8:42 am

IDF says one of the newly diagnosed corona patients is a soldier

The Israel Defense Forces identifies a newly diagnosed coronavirus patient as a career soldier, who contracted the disease from another infected person.

The soldier — identified as Patient 247, out of 250 — is the fifth service member to be diagnosed with the virus.

“An epidemiological study was conducted, and all those who were in close contact with him have been sent to home quarantine. Additional people who were in contact with him are being located now,” the military says.

8:42 am

Knesset readies for marathon swearing-in sessions for its 120 members-to-be

The Knesset prepares for the suddenly complicated task of swearing in its 120 members-to-be, who were elected earlier this month, in light of Health Ministry restrictions on the size of gatherings.

In place of the usual mass swearing-in ceremony, the Knesset will complete the process in 40 rounds of three lawmakers each, adhering to Health Ministry orders prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in an enclosed space.

The process is expected to last throughout much of the day.

8:31 am

Lebanon announces 2-week lockdown over coronavirus

Lebanon urges people to stay at home for two weeks and prepares to close its main airport to stem a novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed three people in the country.

The COVID-19 virus has officially infected 99 people in the Mediterranean nation.

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad orders “citizens to remain at home and not go out except out of extreme necessity” until March 29.

The Beirut international airport will close from Wednesday until that date, during which no one will be allowed in through maritime or land ports either, she says.

Diplomats, UN peacekeepers, employees of international organizations and goods shipments would still be permitted entry, she cites a cabinet decision as saying.

Most institutions and businesses would remain closed. Security forces, health institutions, utilities companies and shops selling food will be exempted.

Lebanon’s novel coronavirus outbreak is the latest crisis to hit a country reeling from a severe economic crunch and mass anti-government protests.

— AFP

8:30 am

Doctors warn of insufficient protective gear after 18 medical staff catch virus

Doctors complain that they have insufficient protective equipment for treating patients with the deadly coronavirus, after 18 medical professionals contract the disease.

“For days we have been warning of oversights, of protocols and instructions for checks that do not fit with the situation — all of these are leading to infiltrations, ticking time bombs in the wards, where [patients] are being received by teams lacking protective equipment, who are becoming infected and infecting others,” Dr. Rey Biton, of the medical residents organization Mirsham, writes on Facebook.

Of the more than 200 Israelis to have contracted the coronavirus, 18 are medical professionals, most of whom are suspected to have become infected by their patients.

A senior official in the Health Ministry rails against his organization for having failed to ensure a sufficient supply of protective equipment — masks, gloves and hazmat suits — for such an outbreak.

“It is confounding what the Health Ministry has been doing in recent years. If it hasn’t been preparing for things like this — what has it been doing?” he tells the Walla news site, on condition of anonymity.

8:29 am

Another 37 coronavirus cases reported in Israel; 5 people in serious condition

The Health Ministry reports an additional 37 cases of coronavirus in Israel, bringing the total number up to 250.

Over 90 percent of those who have been infected with the disease — 228 out of 250 — have light symptoms, while 13 people are in moderate condition and five are seriously ill, the ministry says.

Another four people no longer display any symptoms and are recuperating, according to the ministry.

read more:
comments
Live Now
12:19 pm

Accepting task of forming government, Gantz says he’ll try to form one in days

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz accepts President Reuven Rivlin’s task of forming the next government, saying he will try to do so within a few days.

Gantz says he will do whatever is necessary to form a “wide, national government” quickly.

“I will serve the voters of all of the parties and all the citizens of Israel. I will lead the effort to heal the society from the corona illness, as well as from the illness of division and hatred,” he says.

In his speech at the President’s Residence, Gantz criticizes what he says are efforts by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid standing trial for the charges filed against him.