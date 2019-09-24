After meeting Gantz, Liberman claims he’s not on anyone’s side

Seeking to counter claims that he is in Blue and White’s center-left camp, Avigdor Liberman writes on Facebook for the umpteenth time that he is not beholden to any one side.

“Yisrael Beytenu is not with anyone, not Blue and White, not Likud and not the Pirates,” he writes on Facebook. He says his promise to force a unity government is “ironclad.”

On Monday, Liberman and Blue and White head honcho Benny Gantz met in Jaffa and the two released identical statements.

While Liberman has not sat down with Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu, he notes that the head of his negotiating team Oded Forer met with Likud minister Zeev Elkin and will meet with Blue and White’s Avi Nissenkorn.

“I am confident Yisrael Beytenu should be in the government, but we will not sit under any condition with ultra-Orthodox, messianists, the Joint List or the Democratic Camp,” he writes.