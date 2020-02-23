After rocket fire, Liberman calls government’s Gaza policy ‘a disgrace’

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman issues strong criticism of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Gaza policy after a barrage of rockets are fired from the Palestinian territory toward Israel.

“Just this week Israel enabled Hamas to receive payment of tens of million dollars of protection money. Hamas received the money, waited for the Qatari envoy to leave the Strip and immediately begin firing,” Liberman writes on Twitter.

Liberman calls the government’s policy toward the Gaza Strip “simply a disgrace” and says it is undermine Israeli deterrence.

Yesterday, Liberman revealed that Mossad chief Yossi Cohen and the head of the IDF’s Southern Command recently traveled to Qatar to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza with Hamas, the terror group that rules the Gaza Strip.

Liberman said the two asked Qatar to continue making periodic payments to Hamas.