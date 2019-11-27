The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Air force chief praises soldiers on board chopper that made emergency landing
Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin praises the crew of a helicopter whose engine caught fire yesterday, saying they saved the lives of those on board by making an emergency landing quickly.
“The helicopter crew operated well, and the quick and correct decisions that the pilots took upon discovering the fire in the Yasur [helicopter] saved their lives and the lives of the soldiers on the helictoper,” Norkin says in a statement.
In total, 14 people were on board the helicopter, which was completely destroyed in the fire. The two pilots, mechanic and 11 elite commandos managed to escape the aircraft unscathed after the airmen landed the helicopter less than a minute after realizing that its engine had caught fire.
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, the army says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Knesset speaker warns political stalemate could lead to economic collapse
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says that negotiating teams from Likud and Blue and White will meet again tonight in a last-minute bid to solve the political deadlock, calling it a national emergency.
“Everyone understands that Israel is in the midst of governmental state of emergency that could lead to a social and economic collapse. There is real cause for alarm,” he tells reporters at the Knesset.
“Today I approached the two major party leaders and asked them to meet with me in an attempt to form a government and prevent further election.
“This is the moment of truth for Israel’s political system… this is the moment to choose between leadership and cowardice.”
Knesset speaker huddles with Likud, Blue and White before public address
Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein is meeting with members of Likud and Blue and White’s negotiating teams in a last-ditch effort to end the political deadlock in the country.
Edelstein told reporters earlier that he will make a public address after the meeting.
“The time has come for a responsible adult who will prevent a third election,” he said yesterday after meeting with Netanyahu.
Jordanian, Iranian athletes refuse to face Israeli kickboxing champion
Jordanian and Iranian athletes are refusing to compete against an Israeli opponent at the European Kickboxing championships in Europe, citing the boycott of the Jewish state.
Ameer Asad, a 22-year-old kickboxer from the Arab Israeli town of Jatt, is currently competing at the championship in Turkey in the under-74 kilogram (163 pound) weight class.
The 2018 European champion was due to meet an opponent from Jordan this afternoon, but his opponent never showed up for the bout.
In his next match, the quarterfinal, Asad was supposed to meet Iran’s Morteza Godarzi, who also no-showed.
“There shouldn’t be politics in sport,” Asad tells Hebrew-language media. “We are coming to compete as athletes.”
At least 2 protesters shot dead in Baghdad
At least two Iraq demonstrators were shot dead in Baghdad during clashes between protesters and security forces this afternoon, medical and security sources say.
An AFP correspondent at the scene reports volleys of gunfire from behind concrete barricades where security forces are deployed.
— AFP
German army apologizes over ‘retro’ Nazi uniform post
The German army is apologizing for posting a photo on Instagram of a military uniform complete with two Iron Crosses bearing the Nazi swastika and appearing to celebrate it as “retro.”
After media reports sparked outrage, the army removed the picture of the Nazi-era Wehrmacht uniform and explained that it was an “unacceptable mistake.”
The Bundeswehr says it was seeking to do a photo essay on the influence of military uniforms on fashion through the ages but failed to provide the correct historical context in its captions.
“We are very sorry,” it says.
“The uniform is an item on exhibition in our military history museum in Dresden. But we did not correctly label the image historically and gave it a wrong and unsuitable caption,” it added on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Official Instagram account of #German military forces(Bundeswehr) shares a photo of the #Nazi uniform
Photo of the Wehrmacht uniform carrying the swastika was shared with the caption:
"Fashion is also an aspect. To this day, there are military style elements in Haute Couture." pic.twitter.com/GdxwKWlsqn
— EHA News (@eha_news) November 27, 2019
— AFP
PA official: Withholding attackers’ bodies proves Israel a ‘terrorist entity’
The Palestinian Authority condemns Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision to withhold the bodies of Palestinian attackers, saying it proves that Israel is a “terrorist entity.”
Qadri Abu Bakr, the chairman of the PA’s Prisoners Affairs Commission, says Bennett’s announcement was “full of hate and extremism.”
“The world needs to take a real and clear stand against this entity, which proves day after day that it is a terrorist entity that acts against Palestine, its land and its people, amid the ongoing international failure to silence and stop its gross violations.”
Earthquake death toll in Albania now at 26
The Albanian Defense Ministry says the death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake has now reached 26.
Some 650 people were injured, and rescuers are still digging through rubble in search of survivors.
The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.1, brought down several apartment buildings in the city of Durres and a town close to the epicenter.
— AP
Arab rights group, lawmaker decry decision to withhold bodies of Palestinian attackers
An opposition lawmaker and a human rights organization are denouncing Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s decision to withhold the bodies of Palestinian assailants as a new deterrent against terrorism.
“Bennett is despicably politicizing a humanitarian issue, and that should be steadfastly opposed,” says Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen. “Holding on to bodies and preventing immediate burial are immoral and violate international law. This is what the occupation looks like: Land is stolen, torture is approved, homes are demolished, bodies of Palestinians are withheld and their relatives are collectively punished after they did nothing wrong.”
Arab Israeli rights group Adalah says it “denounces the minister’s announcement and the continuation of Israel’s inhumane and cruel policy on this matter.”
“Withholding bodies, whether as bargaining chips or as a method of deterrence or punishment, is contrary to the most basic humanitarian principles.”
Overnight clashes in Lebanon injure dozens as tensions rise
The Lebanese Red Cross says dozens of people were injured in overnight confrontations between supporters and opponents of the country’s president. Fistfights and stone throwing erupted in a northern city and a mountainous town.
Lebanon’s massive nationwide protests against the country’s ruling elite remained overwhelmingly peaceful since they began last month. But as the political deadlock for forming a new government drags on, tempers are rising.
The protests have slid into violence in recent days. That’s particularly after supporters of the main two Shiite groups attacked protesters in Beirut Sunday night.
President Michel Aoun has yet to hold consultations with parliamentary blocs on choosing a new prime minister.
Last night, Aoun’s supporters and opponents clashed in the city of Tripoli and in the mountain town of Bikfaya injuring 34.
— AP
Gaza banks begin distributing Qatari cash to needy Palestinian families
Postal banks in the Gaza Strip begin distributing the latest installment Qatari cash to impoverished Palestinian families in the territory, according to a spokesman for Doha’s Gaza Reconstruction Committee.
“The distribution has been underway as of this morning,” the spokesman says in a phone call.
Mohammed al-Emadi, the head of the Reconstruction Committee, said yesterday that 70,000 needy families would receive the payouts in the form of a $100 bill.
In the past year, the banks have distributed $100 Qatari grants several times to tens of thousands of needy families in the coastal enclave. The Gulf nation has agreed to provide the grants to poor families in Gaza as a part of ceasefire understandings between Israel and terror groups in the Strip.
— Adam Rasgon
