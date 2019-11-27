Air force chief praises soldiers on board chopper that made emergency landing

Israeli Air Force chief Amikam Norkin praises the crew of a helicopter whose engine caught fire yesterday, saying they saved the lives of those on board by making an emergency landing quickly.

“The helicopter crew operated well, and the quick and correct decisions that the pilots took upon discovering the fire in the Yasur [helicopter] saved their lives and the lives of the soldiers on the helictoper,” Norkin says in a statement.

In total, 14 people were on board the helicopter, which was completely destroyed in the fire. The two pilots, mechanic and 11 elite commandos managed to escape the aircraft unscathed after the airmen landed the helicopter less than a minute after realizing that its engine had caught fire.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, the army says.

— Judah Ari Gross