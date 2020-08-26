Alleged stabber named as Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat, 46

Hebrew media reports are identifying the man who allegedly carried out the stabbing attack at the Segula Junction near Petah Tikva as Khalil Abd al-Khaliq Dweikat.

Dweikat, 46, is a resident of Rujeeb, a West Bank village south of Nablus.

Police have yet to confirm the identity of the alleged stabber.

“He is an older man, with children. He’s worked in Israel for many years. There’s absolutely no way he could do something like this — what they’re saying. He just wanted to work and live, just like the rest of us here. He has a good reputation in the village,” says Nidal al-Asmar, 25, a young Palestinian man from Rujeeb who says he knew Dweikat personally.

“It’s impossible. I don’t believe it,” al-Asmar says.

