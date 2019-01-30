Anti-police brutality protesters blocking major highways in Tel Aviv

Major highways in downtown Tel Aviv are being blocked by a large Ethiopian-led protest against alleged institutional racism and racist police brutality.

Police say Ayalon Highway southbound starting at the Glilot interchange, and northbound starting from the Ganot interchange is blocked to all traffic.

Additionally, Kaplan Street is blocked in both directions from Ibn Gvirol to Menachem Begin Road

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.