Arab parties considering running on joint list if new elections called — report

The Ra’am-Balad and Hadash-Ta’al factions are meeting to discuss the possibility of running on a joint list if the Knesset is dissolved and new elections are held, according Channel 13 News reports.

The parties — Hadash, Ta’al, Balad and United Arab List (Ra’am) — formed the Joint (Arab) List ahead of the 2015 elections, but broke off into the two smaller factions before the April 9 vote.

Speculation is mounting over the possibility of fresh elections as Netanyahu has been unable to reach a deal with potential coalition partners.

Balad chairman Mansour Abbas says on Twitter that his faction will vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset at a plenum vote later today.