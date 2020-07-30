The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Arrested Hamas member gave Israel valuable intelligence — Shin Bet
The Shin Bet announces that a Hamas operative who fled the Gaza Strip to Israel brought with him valuable intelligence on the terror group for which he worked.
Izz al-Din Hussein, 24, sought to swim to the Jewish state from Gaza on June 28 amid family problems and concerns of “persecution and defamation by senior Hamas figures,” the Shin Bet says in a statement.
Upon crossing into Israeli waters, Hussein was promptly arrested by naval forces who transferred him to the Shin Bet for interrogation.
During his questioning, investigators learned that Hussein had enlisted in Hamas’s military wing in 2013 and began working in aerial defense in 2018, where he headed the shoulder-fired missile unit, the Shin Bet says.
He held an anti-aircraft missile in his house and was told to launch it at an Israeli military chopper if one nears his home, in order to kidnap or kill IDF soldiers, the statement adds.
Hussein has been charged with “grave security offenses” at the Beersheba District Court, the Shin Bet says.
— with Jacob Magid
Jordan slams ‘irresponsible provocation’ as hundreds of Jews enter Temple Mount
The Jordanian Foreign Ministry publishes a statement condemning what it calls a violation of Israel’s agreement with the Waqf Islamic trust that manages Jerusalem’s contested Temple Mount site, according to Hebrew-language media.
The statement comes after some 800 Jews entered the compound to mark Tisha B’Av, the fast day commemorating the two temples believes to have stood at the site which today houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and after several Jews prayed and waved Israeli flags against the rules at the site.
The ministry statement alleged Jerusalem gave an approval for “hundreds of extremist Jews to break into Al-Aqsa under the protection of the Israel Police.”
It said Israel’s actions were “irresponsible provocations” and “hurt Muslims’ feelings around the world.” It warned of consequences and called on Israel to “honor the status quo” and “respect the mosque and worshipers’ feelings.”
comments