As countries work to mend ties, Polish government delegation visits Israel

A Polish government delegation is visiting Israel to meet government officials as the countries seek to mend their frayed ties, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

Citing a Polish readout, the news outlet says the meetings are dealing with “stopping the Russian aggression against Ukraine,” as well as bilateral cooperation on economic, cultural and educational matters.

Warsaw’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski is meeting National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and Foreign Ministry director general Ronen Levy.

Kan reported last week that during the visit, the Polish officials would ask Israel to support the country on the international stage the same way Warsaw defends Israel from “European Union efforts to limit its ability to defend itself.”