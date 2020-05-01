Ashkelon parents held over suspected abuse of baby

Israel bombed a munitions warehouse in central Syria this morning, in a rare daylight strike, sparking a massive explosion, according to reports from Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor says the arms cache, located near Homs, belonged to the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group and contained missiles and ammunition.

Syrian state media outlet SANA reported that the attack triggered secondary explosions and that a number of civilians were wounded, citing the local Homs governor.

SANA said the nature of the attack “was not yet known.”

Though the Syrian government did not immediately accuse Jerusalem of being behind the strike, a number of outlets in the country reported that Israel was responsible for it.

The attack came hours after a series of strikes on Iran-backed forces in the Syrian Golan Heights, across the border from Israel.

— Judah Ari Gross