Baltimore gets giant inflatable rat ready for Trump visit

Protesters in Baltimore are preparing for a visit by President Donald Trump by inflating a giant rat carrying a cell phone and adorned with yellow hair and a red tie to make clear their mocking intentions.

Trump is making his first visit to the city since describing it nearly two months ago as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Trump won’t be inspecting conditions in the city, though. Instead, he’ll be speaking to congressional Republicans attending an annual retreat in a hotel on the city’s waterfront.

And just down the street… #TrumpRat. It’s only been up for 10 minutes and is already drawing a crowd. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/QtwDzsuS7l — Abby Isaacs WMAR (@AbbyIsaacsNews) September 12, 2019

Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather nearby, and many have already shown up.

The White House says the president has no plans to explore Baltimore beyond his speech, which will focus on accomplishments during his first two-plus years in office and priorities for the year ahead.

— AP