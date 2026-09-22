Bedouin teen charged over alleged online posts praising Hamas

A 19-year-old from the southern Bedouin town of Segev Shalom is charged with incitement to terrorism and expressing support for a terrorist organization, police and the Shin Bet say.

Daifallah Abu Regailah was arrested in Segev Shalom about a month ago on suspicion of posting online content this year “that incites to terrorism and expresses support for Hamas,” the security agencies say in a joint statement.

Abu Regailah allegedly posted “pictures and videos of terrorist operatives, footage from the murderous terrorist attack of October 7, 2023, praise for terrorists and senior Hamas figures, content associated with [Hamas armed wing] al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, glorification of terrorist attacks carried out in Israel and explicit calls for violence and terrorism,” the statement says.

Abu Regailah is indicted at the Beersheba Magistrate’s Court, the statement says.

Police and prosecutors have in recent years stepped up arrests over online content allegedly supporting terror.