Beersheba police officer rammed by driver evading vehicle check

European Union member states unanimously reject the US recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying the shift in longstanding American foreign policy was not in keeping with international law.

“The position of the European Union as regards the status of the Golan Heights has not changed,” the EU’s foreign affairs department says in a statement. “In line with the international law and UN Security Council resolutions 242 and 497, the European Union does not recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.”

On Monday, Trump formally signed the proclamation alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reversing more than a half-century of US policy in the Middle East. The US is the first country to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan, which the rest of the international community regards as occupied territory.