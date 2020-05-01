Beijing’s parks and museums, including ancient Forbidden City, reopen to public

China’s Forbidden City reopens with all tickets for the May 1-5 holiday sold out, and a limit of 5,000 visitors a day, down from the earlier maximum of 80,000.

The Chinese capital reopens its parks and museums, with controlled entries, about three months after hundreds of millions of people were ordered into a near lockdown as the coronavirus outbreak erupted in the central city of Wuhan.

China reports 12 new cases, six of them brought from overseas, and no new deaths for the 16th day.

Beijing on Thursday downgraded its level of emergency response to the virus, but temperature checks and social distancing remain in force.

