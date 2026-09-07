Bennett’s B’Yachad submits final Knesset slate, ruling out joint run with Eisenkot

Parties have begun submitting their final candidate lists for the October 27 election ahead of tomorrow’s deadline, with former prime minister Naftali Bennett’s B’Yachad formally registering its slate with the Central Elections Committee at the Knesset.

Former Yesh Atid MK Meirav Cohen and B’Yachad director-general Bruria Naim Erman submitted the list on behalf of the party.

The submission puts to rest lingering speculation that Bennett could still reach an agreement on a joint run or merger with Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party. Hebrew-language media reported as recently as the past week that the two prime ministerial hopefuls remained in talks over a possible electoral alliance.

The two parties have also diverged sharply in the polls in recent months, with Yashar emerging as by far the largest opposition party and running neck-and-neck with Likud at around 23-25 seats, while B’Yachad has largely hovered at around 13-15 seats.