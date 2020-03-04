Biden campaign says Sanders is dividing party

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is embracing his renewed status as Democratic front-runner, chiding Bernie Sanders for negative advertising and casting the Vermont senator as dividing the party.

The Biden campaign’s national co-chairman, Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, blasts Sanders for his suggestions that the Democratic establishment is colluding against the progressive’s White House bid. Richmond says Biden is earning his votes.

“I just did not know that African Americans in the South were considered part of the establishment,” Richmond says, noting Biden’s overwhelming black support that gave him wide delegate gains in Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia, among other states.

Richmond and Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield allude to the 2016 campaign, when a nominating fight between Sanders and Hillary Clinton left bitter feelings that hobbled Clinton’s general election campaign.

“We’ve seen what kind of campaign Bernie Sanders runs,” Bedingfield says, referring to new attack ads Sanders released today. “We all need to link arms to defeat Donald Trump.”

— AP