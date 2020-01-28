Blue and White backs US plan, says Gantz should be the one to implement it

Blue and White says it is supportive of the new US peace plan, and that it is “entirely consistent with the principles of state and security espoused by Blue and White.”

It says the proposal “provides a strong, viable basis for advancing a peace accord with the Palestinians, while preserving the existing arrangements between Israel and Jordan and Egypt, and enabling their expansion to additional countries in the region.”

And it adds that to implement it, Israel needs “a strong and stable government, led by an individual who can direct the fullness of his time and energy toward ensuring the country’s security and its future” and not by “a defendant facing serious charges of bribery, who would be entirely steeped in his personal and legal interests.”