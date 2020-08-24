Blue and White challenges Netanyahu: Make good on vow, delay budget

Hitting back at Likud, Blue and White is challenging Netanyahu to keep true to his promise and delay the budget by 100 days, averting national elections.

The back and forth comes as the clock ticks on passing the postponement in the Knesset before midnight — when the original deadline expires and the government automatically dissolves. Netanyahu on Sunday says he backs the delay.

“Netanyahu has a few hours to make good on his promise to the nation from last night and prevent elections in Israel,” the party says. “He has a few hours to show whether he keeps his promise to the public to uphold a unity government that will deal with the coronavirus and security, or whether he’ll throw it all away for the benefit of his personal and legal considerations.”

“Blue and White has clarified more than once: All the issues are resolvable so long as the agreements are kept as promised, which will prevent unnecessary elections for Israel,” it continues. “Any Likud attempts at the last minute regarding the appointment of a state prosecutor or attorney general will be met with a solid wall [of opposition].”

Likud is seeking changes to the appointments process and has been using the budget as leverage for this aim.