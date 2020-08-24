The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Blue and White challenges Netanyahu: Make good on vow, delay budget
Hitting back at Likud, Blue and White is challenging Netanyahu to keep true to his promise and delay the budget by 100 days, averting national elections.
The back and forth comes as the clock ticks on passing the postponement in the Knesset before midnight — when the original deadline expires and the government automatically dissolves. Netanyahu on Sunday says he backs the delay.
“Netanyahu has a few hours to make good on his promise to the nation from last night and prevent elections in Israel,” the party says. “He has a few hours to show whether he keeps his promise to the public to uphold a unity government that will deal with the coronavirus and security, or whether he’ll throw it all away for the benefit of his personal and legal considerations.”
“Blue and White has clarified more than once: All the issues are resolvable so long as the agreements are kept as promised, which will prevent unnecessary elections for Israel,” it continues. “Any Likud attempts at the last minute regarding the appointment of a state prosecutor or attorney general will be met with a solid wall [of opposition].”
Likud is seeking changes to the appointments process and has been using the budget as leverage for this aim.
Bank of Israel keeps interest rate steady at 0.1%
The Bank of Israel has decided to keep the interest rate unchanged from 0.1%, despite the financial crisis brought on by the pandemic.
In the decision, the Bank of Israel also lays out two scenarios for the recovery of the economy after GDP in the second quarter of 2020 contracted by 11% compared to forecasts.
“The Research Department’s staff forecast describes 2 possible scenarios. In the relatively optimistic scenario, in which control of the spread of the virus is maintained, GDP is expected to contract by 4.5 percent in 2020 and to grow by 6 percent in 2021. In the more severe scenario, in which there is only partial control of the pandemic, accompanied by a further deterioration in the global situation, negative growth of 7 percent is expected in 2020 and growth of only 3 percent in 2021.
“The debt to GDP ratio in 2021 is expected to be 78 percent in the optimistic scenario and 87 percent under the pessimistic scenario,” it says.
In tit-for-tat move, Russia expels Austrian diplomat
Moscow says it is expelling an Austrian diplomat in response to Vienna’s expulsion of a Russian reported to be involved in economic espionage.
“Based on the principle of reciprocity, a diplomat with the Austrian embassy in Russia has been declared persona non grata,” the foreign ministry says in a statement after summoning the Austrian ambassador in Moscow.
“The ambassador was presented with a firm protest in connection with the unfounded decision of the Austrian side,” the statement says.
Vienna earlier confirmed it was expelling a Russian diplomat after media reported he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.
— AFP
Sudan report: Pompeo visit will focus on Israel ties, terror blacklist
The Sudan News Agency reports that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming visit will focus on normalization with Israel and the removal of Sudan from Washington’s terror blacklist.
Pompeo will meet Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Sudanese Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdok, the report by the official government news agency says.
“The Sudan News Agency learned that the parties will discuss American support for Sudan’s democratic transition as well as the matter of relations with Israel,” it reports. “The talks are expected to discuss speeding up Sudan’s removal from the list of states which sponsor terrorism, along with American support for peace in Sudan.”
Pompeo’s visit is the first by a US secretary of state since 2004.
Likud: Blue and White piling on demands, dragging Israel to elections
Likud continues to lash out at coalition partner Blue and White, accusing Benny Gantz’s party of seeking elections.
“Blue and White is running away from [Derech Eretz MK] Hauser’s compromise, which they agreed to, and are dragging the country to elections, with false claims and by creating difficulties at the last minute,” an official from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party says, according to a Likud statement.
The compromise is a reference to a delay in the passage of the state budget, whose deadline expires tonight. If the approval of the delay passes its two Knesset readings, as expected, it will push off Monday night’s budget deadline by 120 days, postponing the possibility that Israelis will go to the polls for the fourth time since April 2019.
Among the various grievances listed in the statement, the Likud official says Blue and White is refusing to create a panel on political appointments with an equal number of lawmakers from both parties. The official also claims Gantz’s party is trying to “define the budget as a two-year budget” rather than a one-year plan, which Netanyahu has sought.
“While Gantz’s Blue and White agreed to the compromise, [Foreign Minister] Gabi Ashkenazi’s Blue and White is dragging the country to elections,” the official adds.
Germany: ‘Fairly likely’ Russia opposition leader was poisoned
The German government says it is “fairly likely” that leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned.
The 44-year-old was brought to the German capital on Saturday from Siberia, where he went into a coma after falling ill on a flight with what Russian doctors have blamed on a metabolic disorder.
“We are dealing with a patient who it is fairly likely was poisoned,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert tells reporters.
The Kremlin critic and anti-corruption campaigner, Russia’s best-known opposition figure, was rushed into intensive care on Thursday after his plane made an emergency landing in the Siberian city of Omsk.
His supporters have said they believe Navalny was poisoned with something in his cup of tea at the airport, pointing the finger of blame at Russian President Vladimir Putin.
— AFP
Palestinians record another 553 virus cases; 20% of tests returning positive
The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry announces 553 new cases of the novel coronavirus among Palestinians today.
Around 9,220 Palestinians are currently infected with the virus, according to the PA. But the numbers indicate that the actual community spread could be much higher.
According to publicly available data provided by the PA, around 20% of coronavirus tests in the past week have come back positive. By comparison, Israel has seen a national average of around 7%. It was not clear whether or not the PA Health Ministry was including East Jerusalem in that count, as most testing in East Jerusalem goes through Israeli health providers. If not, the percentage of positive tests could be much higher.
Gaza has seen a slight increase in cases since the return of over 1,800 Gazans through the Rafah crossing with Egypt in early August. The coastal enclave has so far managed to avoid a mass outbreak, as all new arrivals are obligated to remain in quarantine centers for at least 21 days to prevent community spread of the virus. Of those in quarantine, around 33 were found to have been infected with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in Gaza to 36.
According to the PA, 25,577 Palestinians have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic; 147 have died.
— Aaron Boxerman
After ministers speak, Israel and UAE agree on health cooperation
Health Minister Yuli Edelstein speaks to his UAE counterpart, Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Owais and agree on “initial and immediate cooperation between Israel and the UAE regarding health,” the two say in an official joint statement.
The statement says: “The conversation was held in good spirits with the goal of advancing cooperation between the countries.
“The ministers agreed that the conversation was ‘excellent for both countries,’ and agreed to appoint a representative responsible for relations between the two countries, specifically regarding the fight against COVID-19. In addition, the countries will set up delegations of businesspeople from both countries in order to begin joint business ventures,” says the statement.
“With the decline of COVID-19, the countries will also work to create a student exchange program,” it adds.
Edelstein, in the statement, says: “Peace with the United Arab Emirates gives an excellent opportunity to the citizens of Israel and the UAE for close relations that will be fruitful for both sides. The Emirati Health Minister is a true partner of Israel. Israel has a friend in the Emirates!”
Gantz, Ashkenazi meet with Pompeo on Iran and UAE deal
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the threat from Iran and its nuclear program, as well as the recently announced plan to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
“We will continue to lead, in tandem with the United States, an uncompromising line toward Iran, which is continuing to develop nuclear weapons and arm militias across the Middle East,” Gantz says following the meeting.
The defense minister also refers to plans by the US to sell the F-35 fighter jet and other advanced weaponry to the UAE, which is widely seen as a potential threat to Israel’s military advantage in the region.
“We will work alongside the United States to ensure Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge, which is a critical precondition both for regional stability and Israel’s security in the face of the challenges inherent to the Middle East,” Gantz says.
— Judah Ari Gross
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says it killed 3 ‘US-linked infiltrators’
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says that its forces killed three gunmen with links to the United States who tried to infiltrate its territory in the country’s far northwest.
“Last night, a counter-revolutionary terrorist group… got caught up in an intelligence web of (Guards) fighters in the Maku public area,” the Guards’ Sepahnews website reports.
The Guards says the armed group was “affiliated with the global arrogance,” a term the Islamic Republic uses for its arch enemy the United States.
They say the group had “intended to penetrate deep into our country” but adds that all three were killed during clashes.
“Significant quantities of weapons, equipment, ammunition and communication systems were seized,” the website says.
The Maku area is a sliver of land in West Azerbaijan province located less than 15 kilometers (nine miles) from Iran’s far northwestern border with Turkey. Iran’s west and northwest areas have seen sporadic clashes between its forces and Kurdish rebels in past years. On May 29, three Iranian border guards were killed in one such clash with “armed insurgents” in West Azerbaijan province.
— AFP
At least 10 fires sparked in south by airborne incendiary devices from Gaza
At least 10 fires were sparked in southern Israel by airborne arson attacks from the Gaza Strip, the fire department says.
According to Fire and Rescue Services, the 10 fires have all been brought under control by firefighters, soldiers, volunteers, teams from the Jewish National Fund, security coordinators for local communities and — in some cases — firefighting aircraft from the Israeli Air Force.
“Most of the fires were small and did not present a threat [to nearby communities],” the fire department says.
Fire inspectors investigated the 10 blazes that occurred in the Eshkol and Sha’ar Hanegev regions adjacent to the Gaza Strip and determined that they were caused by balloon-borne incendiary devices, according to Fire and Rescue Services.
— Judah Ari Gross
US doctor who said she’d give Jews the wrong medicines loses medical certificate
The State Medical Board of Ohio permanently revokes the medical training certificate of a doctor who was fired from two residency programs after old anti-Semitic tweets surfaced — including one in which she threatened to give Jews the wrong medications.
Lara Kollab is permanently prohibited from practicing osteopathic medicine or surgery in Ohio, Cleveland.com reports. She surrendered her certificate prior to its revocation August 12, according to the report, and cannot participate in another medical training program in the state.
Kollab wrote scores of anti-Semitic social media posts between 2011 to 2013 but deleted them after being accepted by the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York, which calls itself “the largest private university in the US with Jewish roots.” In an apology after her tweets drew public attention, Kollab said she had written them because she had “difficulty constructively expressing my intense feelings about what I witnessed in my ancestral land,” following visits to Israel and the West Bank.
She was fired from a residency at the Cleveland Clinic after three months there in 2018, and was expelled from a second residency program at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield, California, several months later.
— JTA
Global coronavirus death toll hits 809,255
The novel coronavirus has killed at least 809,255 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Monday.
At least 23,463,870 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 14,867,200 are now considered recovered.
The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.
Many countries are testing only those who display symptoms, or the most serious cases.
On Sunday 4,001 new deaths and 213,866 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 836 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 494 and the United States at 433.
The United States is the worst-hit country with 176,809 deaths from 5,704,447 cases. At least 1,997,761 people have been declared recovered.
After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 114,744 deaths from 3,605,789 cases, Mexico with 60,480 deaths from 560,164 cases, India with 57,542 deaths from 3,106,348 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,429 deaths from 325,642 cases.
The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 84, Spain with 62, the United Kingdom with 61, and Italy with 59.
China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,967 cases (16 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new) and 79,925 recoveries.
Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 259,130 deaths from 6,727,909 cases, Europe 212,958 from 3,721,813 infections, the United States and Canada 185,917 from 5,829,268 cases, Asia 88,419 from 4,555,848 cases, the Middle East 34,497 from 1,411,544 cases, Africa 27,781 from 1,189,999 cases, and Oceania 553 dead from 27,495 cases.
As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.
— AFP
Likud official: Elections still a possibility, it could all ‘blow up’
A Likud official tells Channel 12 news the coalition crisis is not yet over.
“The elections are not yet averted. Everything could still blow up,” the unnamed official says.
The comments come after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday agreed to postpone the deadline of the state budget, which was set to expire tonight, likely lifting the threat of a new national vote — the fourth since April 2019.
Virus czar, health and education ministers: Schools will open on September 1
Education Minister Yoav Gallant, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu have agreed that schools will open on September 1, a statement from the Education Ministry says.
But officials are looking into the possibility of delaying the openings of high schools in so-called “red” cities with high infection rates until October, after the Jewish holidays, it adds. That decision would affect 10th-12th graders, it says.
Liberman: Netanyahu ‘caved,’ Gantz ‘will disappear’ in next election
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman attacks Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz after the coalition leaders agree to postpone the passage of a state budget by 100 days, in a move that averted elections.
“The only thing that preoccupies Netanyahu is the appointment of the police commissioner, state attorney and attorney general,” fumes opposition figure Liberman, referring to demands by Netanyahu to Gantz on judicial appointments.
“Netanyahu didn’t want a budget but he was forced to cave to an ultimatum and agreed to delay the budget, while creating a separate fund of NIS 11 billion [$3.23 billion] of which most will be wasted, based on electoral interests and coalition pressures,” he says.
On Gantz, Liberman says he clung to “his chair because he understands that when elections are held, he’ll disappear.”
Britain’s top diplomat heads to Israel to push talks with Palestinians
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will visit Israel and the West Bank on Tuesday for meetings with top Israeli and Palestinian officials in a trip meant to express London’s opposition to any future Israeli annexation in the West Bank.
He will “press for renewed dialogue” between the sides, according to a statement by the British embassy in Israel.
He is slated to meet in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and in Ramallah with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.
Austria to expel Russian diplomat accused of spying
Vienna will expel a Russian diplomat, Austria’s foreign ministry says, amid media reports that the unnamed official had been involved in economic espionage for years.
“We can confirm that a Russian diplomat will be expelled,” the ministry says in a statement to AFP, adding his behavior had violated diplomatic relations.
The ministry declines to give further details.
The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country, adding he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.
The Russian Embassy in Vienna slams the expulsion order.
“We are outraged by the authorities’ unfounded decision, which is detrimental to constructive relations. We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming,” it says in a tweet.
—AFP
Canada demands answers from Iran after Ukraine jet downing report
Canada says it is demanding answers from Iran over the mistaken downing of a Ukrainian passenger jet after Tehran’s “limited” initial report failed to explain why it fired missiles at the plane.
Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran’s main airport on January 8.
Iran admitted days later that its forces had accidentally shot down the Kiev-bound Boeing 737-800, killing all 176 people on board, including 55 Canadians.
The Canadian government said Sunday it had received a copy of the Iranian report on the cockpit voice recorders.
“This preliminary report only provides limited and selected information regarding this tragic event,” Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Transport Minister Marc Garneau say in a statement.
“The report only mentions what transpired after the first missile strike but not the second and only confirms information that we already know.”
“We expect the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide an answer on important questions of why the missiles were launched in the first place and why the air space was open,” they add.
“These are the questions that Canada, Canadians and most importantly, the families of the innocent victims need answered.”
Iranian officials on Sunday said the cockpit voice recorder showed the pilots were still alive after the first of two missiles hit the plane. Iran, which has no means of decoding the black boxes, sent them to France for analysis in mid-July, nearly six months after the disaster.
— AFP
AG orders police minister to enforce new prostitution law
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is ordering Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to sign an order to enforce a new law criminalizing the procuring of prostitution services, Channel 12 reports.
The law officially went into effect in July, but Ohana — whose office oversees police — has refused to sign an enforcement order, citing the lack of rehabilitation and welfare services for prostitutes.
The Justice Ministry warns him, however, of “significant legal difficulties” in his refusal.
Pompeo: We’ll honor Israel’s military edge, but are reviewing arms sales to UAE
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he hopes other Arab countries will also establish diplomatic relations with Israel as he kicks off a Mideast tour on Monday to press the momentum of the Trump administration’s Arab-Israeli peace push.
Pompeo speaks at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, the first stop on a multi-country tour of the region following the August 13 announcement of the historic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, brokered by Washington, to establish diplomatic ties.
“I am hopeful that we will see other Arab nations join in this,” Pompeo says. “The opportunity for them to work alongside, to recognize the State of Israel and to work alongside them will not only increase Middle East stability, but it will improve the lives for the people of their own countries as well.”
On the UAE normalization deal, Pompeo says: “This is a really good step.”
He also addresses concerns in Israel that the UAE could receive advanced weaponry from Washington, including F-35, which could compromise Israel’s military advantage in the Middle East.
“The United States has a legal requirement with respect to [Israel’s] qualitative military edge we will continue to honor. But we have a 20-plus year security relationship with the United Arab Emirates as well,” Pompeo says.
He says the US will “review that process” to see that “we’re delivering them with the equipment that they need to secure and defend their own people from this same threat [Iran].”
“I’m confident that both of these objectives can be achieved,” he says of Israel’s edge and military sales to the UAE.
Netanyahu says he has “no doubt” the US will uphold Israel’s qualitative military edge in the region.
“There are two great things that have happened since our last meeting,” Netanyahu says, referring to the snapback sanctions against Iran and the UAE normalization deal.
“The Iran deal failed, just as we predicted,” says Netanyahu.
— With AP
