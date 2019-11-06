The Times of Israel is livebloggnig Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
Blue and White, Likud representatives meet for third time to talk unity
Representatives of the Likud and Blue and White parties are meeting for a third time since the latter party’s leader Benny Gantz was tasked with attempting to form a government.
The teams meeting in Ramat Gan include attorneys Yoram Turbowicz and Shalom Shlomo for Blue and White, and ministers Ze’ev Elkin and Yariv Levin for Likud.
They are set to continue talks on a possible unity government.
Blue and White MK calls for investigation of justice minister’s conduct
Blue and White MK Yoav Seglovich, a former head of police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit, files a formal request with Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein to set up a temporary ethics committee to assess Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s behavior.
“This is the only way possible to discuss this serious case,” Seglovich writes to Edelstein. “The behavior of elected officials, especially at a time when Knesset committees are largely inactive, requires all of us at least to pay close attention to our own behavior, and certainly to the law.”
— Raoul Wootliff
Blue and White says Ohana has decided to be justice minister of PM, not Israel
Opposition MKs are furious over Amir Ohana’s defiance of a gag order to give details on police’s controversial pressure tactics on a key witness in the prime minister’s affairs.
The Blue and White party says Ohana “has decided to be the justice minister of Netanyahu and not the State of Israel.”
Labor-Gesher’s MK Revital Swid tells Ohana: “You’ve used your immunity to read out from your boss’s talking points.”
The Democratic Camp’s MK Tamar Zandberg calls Ohana’s comments “another victim-playing speech” and says “the cat’s out of the bag. The rights of suspects… are only of interest when they serve his master Netanyahu.”
Justice minister denies breaking gag order, says he repeated published details
The justice minister is now denying breaking a gag order during his Knesset speech earlier while addressing police interrogation tactics towards a witness in the Netanyahu cases.
Amir Ohana’s office says “there is no truth” to reports he defied restrictions.
“The minister only repeated matters that were already publicized, and did not say anything new because he cannot give new details from investigative material he does not hold.”
Ohana: Police ‘brought in young woman, asked about relationship with Hefetz’
Here is what Amir Ohana said at the Knesset plenum, apparently breaking a gag order against publication of the details on Nir Hefetz’s questioning:
“They brought in a young woman who has nothing to do with the prime minister’s investigations and asked her a series of intrusive and personal questions about the nature of her relationship with [Hefetz].
“After all the information was squeezed out of her like a lemon — and I remind you that she is not suspected of anything — they arrange a meeting between them in the hallway and [later] tell him “Come on Nir, we know everything and we will drop a bombshell on your family… and then Nir gives in, signs an agreement to turn state’s witness and gives the police a version of events.”
Ohana added, in criticizing the justice system: “I’m not talking about mistakes [by investigators], I’m not talking about failures, I’m talking about malice. This is how the system protects itself from real investigation. It allows the decay to take over so that governmental corruption is created.”
Ohana defies gag order, giving details on grilling of witness in PM’s case
Speaking at a Knesset plenary debate over his recent criticisms of the state prosecution and the attorney general, Justice Minister Amir Ohana launches a vicious fresh attack against Israel’s law enforcement authorities, saying they act with impunity and allow corruption to thrive.
Highlighting recent revelations of possible police misconduct, Ohana breaks a gag order on reports into the measures investigators employed to pressure Nir Hefetz into becoming a state witness in one of the cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Channel 12 reported this week that another person with no ties to Case 4000 was brought in by police and questioned in order to pressure Hefetz to sign an agreement with authorities, and that Hefetz indeed did so following this move by police.
Describing details of the incident that cannot be published, Ohana says that, “When [Channel 12] reporter Amit Segal inquired into the system, the attorney general replied that he is not familiar with this part of the investigation and shortly thereafter, Amit receives a gag order.
— Raoul Wootliff
Local authorities strike Thursday set to disrupt schools as well
Ahead of a planned strike in local municipalities tomorrow, the Israel Teachers’ Union says it will not allow schools to operate without the presence of security guards — which are provided by the local authorities.
It has instructed members of the union not to let students into class if institutions are unprotected.
Some 170 municipalities are planning to halt their work over the government’s failure to transfer certain promised funds.
Rivlin: Israel, Jews face major threats of anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism
President Reuven Rivlin tells Christian media that Israel and the Jewish people “are facing two major threats today: anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism.”
At a special meeting at his residence organized by the Government Press Office, Rivlin adds that Iran “continues to spread terror throughout the region” and “continues to build military bases and plan attacks from Syria and other parts of the region.”
He tells the journalists that “truth” in reporting, “together with mutual respect, is a core component of peace.”
US envoy visits Gaza periphery, says rockets ‘an entirely unacceptable reality’
US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman visited the Eshkol Regional Council near the Gaza border this morning, following Friday night’s rocket barrage on Israeli communities.
“Palestinian terrorists in Gaza shot 10 rockets into Israel, deliberately targeting civilians, and Israelis had only seconds to rush to shelters to be safe,” Friedman said during his visit.
“It’s an entirely unacceptable reality.”
Man arrested on suspicion of raping young girl
Police have arrested a 64-year-old resident of the south suspected of raping and abusing an 8-year-old girl, his neighbor, five years ago.
A Beersheba court extended the suspect’s remand by five days.
With far-right on rise, French PM vows to ‘take back control’ on migration
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says France needs to “take back control” of migration, as part of a carefully controlled government push to listen to voters’ worries over growing immigration that risks playing into the hands of the far-right.
Philippe says in a speech that “it’s about sovereignty. We have to take back control of our migration policy,” but that a new approach on immigration offers a “fair balance between rights and obligations.”
He says he wants to fix quotas on certain aspects of migration, without elaborating.
— AP
Bennett: High likelihood of 3rd election, in which right will take heavy blow
The New Right’s Naftali Bennett says he believes there’s “a very, very high probability” Israel will go to a third election within a year due to the ongoing political gridlock and inability to form a government.
That eventuality is currently more likely than a coalition taking shape, he says on a newly launched podcast, unless Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman changes course and agrees to join a narrow right-wing religious government.
He warns that the right will likely suffer “a great blow” in such an election. “I’m very pessimistic,” he says.
