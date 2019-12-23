Blue and White MK: Court should not disqualify Netanyahu

Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah says he hopes the High Court does not rule that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cannot be tasked with forming a government while under indictment.

“A prime minister with an indictment should be disqualified publicly, and we won’t sit with him. But it would be better if the people decide, and not the court,” he says.

The comments echo similar arguments by Netanyahu, who has accused the judiciary of subverting democracy.