Bnei Brak baracades come down amid speculation closure on town to end

Hebrew-language website Ynet reports that police have taken down barricades around Bnei Brak, almost two weeks after a closure was imposed due to the high rate of infection in the ultra-Orthodox community of 200,000 near Tel Aviv.

Entrances and exits to the town were closed off with people only allowed in and out to got to work and for essential services.

Ynet says police are waiting for the results of a cabinet meeting tonight, which is due to decide on whether to continue the lockdown of the town.

A police spokesman says patrols are still ongoing in the town in order to enforce coronavirus ordinances.

Bnei Brak has 2,053 confirmed coronavirus infections, the second highest figure in the country, behind only Jerusalem with 2,258 with a population over four times the size.