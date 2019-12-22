Chief justice set to head High Court hearing on whether Netanyahu can form government

The High Court of Justice says it will hold a hearing next week, on December 31 at 9 a.m., on a petition arguing that it is against the law for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government.

The petition will be heard before a three-judge panel led by Chief Justice Esther Hayut and including Deputy Chief Justice Hanan Melcer and Justice Uzi Vogelman.

The court earlier asked Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to produce a legal opinion on the question of Netanyahu’s eligibility to return to the prime minister’s chair, and to hand it to the court at least 48 hours before the hearing.