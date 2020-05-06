Chinese students in virus epicenter return to school

BEIJING — Chinese youngsters in the global virus epicenter of Wuhan file back to class today, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners.

Senior school students in 121 institutions are back in front of chalk boards and digital displays for the first time since their city — the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic — shut down in January.

Teenagers sit at individual desks spaced a meter apart, seeing their teachers in the flesh after months of distance learning.

Today’s back-to-school is the latest step in a gradual normalizing of life in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province, where the coronavirus is believed to have emerged late last year before spreading around the world.

China’s major cities are gradually returning to normal after imposing strict travel restrictions and closing huge swaths of the economy to control the spread of the virus.

In recent months infections nationwide have dwindled, and there have been no new cases reported in Hubei province for over a month.

— AFP