Chinese students in virus epicenter return to school
Top health official: Israel preparing to conduct 100,000 serological tests

Moshe Bar Siman says testing program aimed at readying country for potential second outbreak, warns health system could struggle if only small percentage were exposed to virus

By TOI staff Today, 8:13 am 0 Edit
Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov is seen at a drive-through site for coronavirus testing samples collection, in Tel Aviv, on March 20, 2020. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)
Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov is seen at a drive-through site for coronavirus testing samples collection, in Tel Aviv, on March 20, 2020. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.

8:14 am

Chinese students in virus epicenter return to school

BEIJING — Chinese youngsters in the global virus epicenter of Wuhan file back to class today, wearing masks and walking in single file past thermal scanners.

Senior school students in 121 institutions are back in front of chalk boards and digital displays for the first time since their city — the ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic — shut down in January.

Teenagers sit at individual desks spaced a meter apart, seeing their teachers in the flesh after months of distance learning.

Today’s back-to-school is the latest step in a gradual normalizing of life in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province, where the coronavirus is believed to have emerged late last year before spreading around the world.

China’s major cities are gradually returning to normal after imposing strict travel restrictions and closing huge swaths of the economy to control the spread of the virus.

In recent months infections nationwide have dwindled, and there have been no new cases reported in Hubei province for over a month.

Senior students attend class at a high school in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on May 6, 2020. (Stringer/AFP)

— AFP

