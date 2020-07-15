The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s developments as they unfold.
853,843 Israelis are jobless as unemployment rate tops 21%
The Employment Service says the number of jobless Israelis is rising, topping 21% with 853,843 unemployed.
Of those, 575,163 were placed on unpaid leave amid the pandemic.
Coastal cities that ban single-use plastic on beaches to get budget boost
The Environmental Protection Ministry announces it will give NIS 10.6 million ($3 million) to authorities bordering the Mediterranean and Red seas that are willing to change their bylaws to prohibit the use of single-use plastic on beaches and to clean up stretches of coastline where bathing is not officially allowed.
Sums for each local authority will be determined by the length of unofficial coastline.
Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel says that more than 71 percent of beaches checked by the ministry during the second half of last month within the framework of the Clean Beach Index were declared to be clean, or very clean. The cleanest were in Ashdod, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Bat Yam, Acre and the area of Hof Hasharon to the north of Tel Aviv.
Top higher education official tapped, following predecessor’s clash with minister
Israel’s universities elect a new chairman of the Committee of University Heads, after the previous official quit in protest of government policies.
Prof. Asher Cohen, the president of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will take up the role.
His predecessor, Ron Robin, quit while comparing governmental trends in Israel to those in Turkey.
“We are witnessing attempts to take over the sciences in Israel, which are aimed at intimidating, weakening, censoring, and allowing political interests to dictate the research agenda,” Robin wrote in a letter to students and faculty at Haifa University, where he serves as president, on Tuesday. “There is a clear and immediate danger to the State of Israel and to the future of us all,” he added.
Robin said his decision to resign followed a series of steps taken by Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin, the most serious of which was his decision not to keep on Michal Neumann as director of the Higher Education Council. Neumann took over for Matanyahu Englman six months ago when the latter was appointed state comptroller. Her term ends this week.
Robin claimed Elkin’s decision to get rid of Neumann was motivated by intentions to weaken the independence of the Higher Education Council — “the holy of holies whose role is to be the critical buffer between politics and science.”
Cohen applauds Robin’s protest, calling it a “brave step.”
Elkin is serving in a post that was established upon the formation of the current government earlier this year, which takes responsibilities away from the education minister and the environmental protection minister (Elkin is also the water minister).
Since assuming the role, he has clashed with members of the HEC over his support for halting on-campus exams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Education minister says schools will open in fall
Education Minister Yoav Gallant says schools will open in September, under strict conditions to avoid the spread of the virus.
According to the Education Ministry plan, in-person classes, including at daycares and kindergartens and through high school, will be capped at 18 students. Most students will learn part of the time online.
“We want to implement ‘half classes,'” Gallant tells reporters. “We plan to preemptively open the school year this way. That means those who will give up, to a considerable extent, their [physical] presence at school will be the older students, and those who will come are the students whose presence in school is essential to the economy,” he continues, apparently referring to young children who can’t be left home alone while parents are at work.
He says all students will come into school at least once a week.
Schools were closed in mid-March, but almost all classes were okayed to return by the second week of May, in a move that some policy experts have blamed for the resurgence of the virus. The government eventually clamped down on high school classes at the end of the school year, but has taken few steps to close or limit schools since then, allowing summer school to continue for lower grades.
