Criticizing High Court, 2 Likud lawmakers say ruling must still be respected

Two senior Likud lawmakers criticize the High Court ruling that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein must hold a vote to elect a new by Wednesday, but in a break with some other members of the party say the decision must be respected.

“Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein is permitted and should even stand by his position in the proceedings taking place now at the High Court. One thing is out of the question: Calls for not respecting a future judicial ruling,” Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar writes on Twitteer.

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan says the court made a “howler” and had no place to issue such a ruling but that it nevertheless must be respected.

“If the High Court rules and compels a vote for Knesset speaker already during the process of holding unity negotiations, the ruling must be respected because otherwise we’ll sentence ourselves to anarchy,” he tweets.