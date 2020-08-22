The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they happen.
Crowd continues to swell at anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem; 7 arrested during march
This evening’s protest calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign could be the largest since the movement took off two months ago.
Paris Square is crowded with tens of thousands of demonstrators as hundreds more continue to stream in from the surrounding streets.
Hundreds of protesters gather on two sides of a police blockade on Keren Hayesod Street, demanding to be allowed to march into the city center. Mounted police are deployed behind ranks of Yassam riot police.
Police finally pull aside the roadblocks, allowing the protesters to advance up Keren Hayesod.
Police say seven people were arrested during a march from the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city to Paris Square, which is next to the Prime Minister’s Residence, for allegedly disturbing the peace and assaulting officers.
Police earlier declared their willingness to begin enforcing noise regulations by 9:30 p.m. For the first time in weeks, water cannons are staring down demonstrators. Police tell the demonstrators they are in violation of noise regulations.
“We ask everyone to remain quiet,” an officer announces from a water cannon truck.
Protesters, undeterred, walk up in front of the cannons and chant slogans.
— Aaron Boxerman
Video shows cop striking protesters at anti-Netanyahu demonstration
Video from the protest outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem shows a police officer violently striking demonstrators.
In the short clip, the officer shoves a protester in the face, while another demonstrator appears to reach toward the cop’s face. The policeman then charges toward the second protester, striking him on the back of the head and knocking him to the ground.
A group of officers then huddle around the protester before taking him away, as they push back other demonstrators.
גל המחאות | קצין משטרה תועד מכה מפגין בעצרת בכיכר פריז בירושלים@SuleimanMas1 (צילום: דיווחים בזמן אמת) pic.twitter.com/RbwcIiwHAe
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) August 22, 2020
Over 10,000 protest against Netanyahu outside PM’s residence in Jerusalem
Over 10,000 people are currently taking part in the anti-Netanyahu protest outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, according to Hebrew media estimates.
Gantz signals Blue and White could back proposal to delay election threat
Defense Minister Benny Gantz signals his Blue and White party could back a proposal floated by Derech Eretz MK Zvi Hauser that would push off Monday night’s deadline to pass a budget, delaying by 100 days the possibility new elections will be called.
The proposed compromise will also see the parties form a committee to weigh how senior government officials are chosen and agree to not make appointments for the 100 day period.
“From my perspective, this committee needs to be and can be formed, and [should] weigh the ways in which we make appointments; and in any case we’ll have to reach an agreement on this matter,” Gantz says in an interview with Channel 13 news.
He says if elections are called, it will because of Netanyahu’s “personal reasons,” referring to the premier’s indictment on graft charges.
Gantz adds: “Netanyahu needs to ask himself, ‘what did I do as prime minister so there won’t be elections?’ He didn’t comply with the clause [in the coalition deal] on the budget. We’re ready for solutions. All that needs to happen is to return to the deal. There’s no reason to take us to elections.”
Pompeo reportedly to visit Israel and UAE in coming week
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Israel and the United Arab Emirates next week, the Walla news site reports, following the preliminary agreement between the countries to normalize diplomatic ties.
The report says Pompeo will land in Israel on Monday before traveling to the UAE. The deal between Israel and the UAE, as well as the US effort to “snapback” UN nuclear sanctions on Iran, are expected to be the focus of the trip.
1,140 new coronavirus cases, 10 more deaths recorded over Shabbat
New Health Ministry statistics show 1,140 new coronavirus cases were recorded over Shabbat, bringing the number of infections since the pandemic began to 101,856.
The ministry reports 10 more fatalities, raising the death toll to 819.
Of the 22,393 active cases, there are 398 people in serious condition, with 119 on ventilators. Another 177 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild or no symtpoms.
The ministry says 27,112 tests were performed yesterday.
Likud leaning toward backing compromise pushing off immediate threat of new elections — report
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s party is leaning toward backing a bill delaying Monday night’s deadline to pass a state budget by 100 days, Channel 12 news reports, pushing off the possibility of new elections.
The bill is part of a comprise floated by Derech Eretz MK Zvi hauser that will see Likud agree with the Blue and White party on a budget by the end of the 100 days, according to the network.
The parties also agreed to form a committee to weigh how senior officials are chosen, the report says. No appointments will be made until the committee releases its conclusions.
Additionally, Likud and Blue and White reportedly agreed to focus on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the flu during the winter, as well as with the potential security threats on the northern and southern borders.
Police arrest fourth suspect over alleged gang rape of 16-year-old
Police have arrested a suspect in connection to an alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Red Sea resort town of Eilat.
He is the second suspect arrested today and fourth since the investigation began.
“The police will request today to extend the remand of one of the minors who was arrested and tomorrow will bring the second minor to remand [hearing],” a police statement says.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters begin Jerusalem march, despite police refusal
Demonstrators are gathering at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem and near Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in the coastal town of Caesarea ahead of demonstrations against the premier this evening.
In Jerusalem, a few hundred protesters have begun marching from the Chords Bridge to the Prime Minister’s Residence, despite police refusing to grant permission for the march.
There is a large number of cops in the area and police have stationed water cannons near the entrance to the city and by the Supreme Court, according to the Haaretz daily.
ירושלים חוזר אלייך.
וככה זה נראה ליד בית המשפט העליון, מכתזיות וכוחות גדולים מאוד של משטרה בכניסה לעיר ובגשר המיתרים לקראת התהלוכה הלא מאושרת של המפגינים נגד נתניהו. המפגינים מתכוונים לצאת בצעדה לבלפור, המשטרה לא מתכוונת לאפשר חסימת הכניסה לעיר.
יש פה במיתרים כמה מאות. יהיה שמח pic.twitter.com/tIVhf7iGTq
— Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) August 22, 2020
Kushner to reportedly lead US delegation to Israel next month
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner will head an American delegation that will visit Israel and several Gulf states at the start of next month, according to the Walla news site.
Kushner will be accompanied by Avi Berkowitz, US President Donald Trump’s peace envoy, the report says. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien and Brian Hook, the US pointman on Iran, are also expected to join the trip.
The reported visit to the region comes on the heels of the US-brokered normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
Military says rocket warning sirens triggered by ‘failed’ rocket launch in Gaza
Warning sirens in the south were triggered by a “failed [rocket] launch” by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, the military says, indicating the projectile landed in the Strip.
The rocket fire comes amid heightened tensions on the border that have seen regular arson attacks and rocket fire from Gaza, as well as nightly retaliatory strikes by Israel in the Hamas-ruled enclave.
Balloon-born incendiary devices launched from Gaza have sparked 35 fires in the south so far today, according to the Kan public broadcaster.
Global coronavirus death count passes 800,000
NEW YORK — The world hits a grim coronavirus milestone today with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases.
That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. Governments have been attempting to balance public health with economic health.
Officials believe the true numbers are far higher because of a lack of testing and reporting. In the US, the nation with the most infections, health officials believe there may be 10 times more cases than the confirmed 5.6 million. The US also leads the world in deaths, with more than 175,000.
The news comes as South Korea, once considered a coronavirus success story, bans large gatherings, shuts nightspots and churches and bans fans from professional sports to slow a viral resurgence. Germany, which also initially slowed the virus, reports a four-month high of more than 2,000 cases today. Schools there reopened two weeks ago, and at least 41 schools this week reported students or teachers were infected.
In the US, schools have begun to reopen, with coronavirus outbreaks triggering sudden closings, quarantines and anxiety among parents.
— AP
Rocket warning sirens sound in Gaza border towns
Rocket warning sirens sound in the Gaza border city of Sderot and the nearby town of Ibim.
The IDF says it is looking into the matter.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters vow to hold Jerusalem march despite police opposition
Protesters are set to rally in Jerusalem and elsewhere this evening against Prime Minister Netanyahu as part of ongoing demonstrations over the premier’s indictment on corruption charges and handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
As in past weeks, the center of the protests will be at the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem. Smaller rallies are also expected to be held outside Netanyahu’s private home in the coastal town of Caesarea, as well as at highways, junctions and overpasses across the country.
In Jerusalem, protesters are seeking to march from the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the capital to Paris Square outside the Prime Minister’s Residence, but police are refusing to approve the march, saying it would interfere with traffic and residents’ routines. Police offered several alternatives, but these were rebuffed.
“We won’t let you suppress the protests. We’ll march with you or without you. Your role is to protect us, our role is to protect a collapsing country,” protest organizers say in a statement quoted by the Walla news site.
Meretz MK urges Blue and White to ditch Netanyahu, claims enough support for alternative government
With possible new elections looming, Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg calls on the coalition’s Blue and White party to ditch Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and form an alternative government, claiming there’s a majority in the Knesset to do so.
“The center-left bloc has a majority [of] 61 in the current Knesset. All that needs to be done is for Blue and White to vote in favor of a constructive no-confidence [vote] on Monday… and there’s a government that will pass a budget and can deal with citizens and not with itself, without elections or racism,” she writes on Twitter.
Despite Zandberg’s assertion, there doesn’t appear to be a majority in the Knesset for the move, as Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel and MK Zvi Hauser of the Derech Eretz faction of Blue and White — whose support would be needed — have previously ruled out working with the majority-Arab Joint List party to form a government without Netanyahu.
Israel cries foul as sewage flows across Gaza border
Israeli officials warn of an ecological disaster in southern Israel as sewage from the Gaza Strip flowed across the border.
The officials allege today’s outflow was a deliberate act by Palestinians in the Hamas-ruled Strip.
“In recent days, Palestinians in the Strip threatened that if there was not fuel for sewage generators in the Strip they will close, and all the flow will go to Israel. Apparently they went through with the threat,” one official says, according to the Ynet news site.
Residents of southern Israel near the northern part of Gaza report a strong odor of sewage.
Israeli officials fear that if sewage facilities in Gaza do not resume operations, the situation will deteriorate further, and thousands more cubic meters of sewage will flood the area.
The treatment plant that ceased operating handles sewage from the Gaza communities of Beit Lahiya and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza. After it stopped operations, the sewage was redirected to the Hanoun riverbed, which crosses the border and connects to the Shikma River in southern Israel.
Turkish military drills in Aegean Sea amid tensions with Greece
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish air and naval forces conduct joint training exercises in the Aegean Sea, the country’s Defense Ministry says, amid strains with neighbor Greece over hydrocarbon discoveries.
F-16 fighter jets took part alongside warships to “enhance, maintain and improve the operational capability of joint inter-forces operations,” the ministry tweets.
The announcement came as NATO members Turkey and Greece are facing off in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration and a day after Turkey declared significant gas discoveries in the Black Sea.
Two weeks ago, Turkey sent a warship-escorted research vessel to prospect in waters where Greece claims exclusive rights to the underlying seabed. Athens responded by sending its own warships to the area and placing its military on alert. France also sent warships and planes to join drills with Greek forces.
Greek officials said yesterday that the United Arab Emirates would also dispatch fighter jets to the southern Greek island of Crete for joint training next week.
Relations between Greece and Turkey have traditionally been tense. The two have come to the brink of war three times since the mid-1970s, including once over drilling exploration rights in the Aegean Sea that separates the two countries.
French relations with Turkey are strained over Ankara’s involvement in Libya’s civil war. The UAE is a bitter rival of Turkey in a broader struggle over political Islam, while Abu Dhabi and Ankara back rival factions in Libya.
— AP
comments