Crowd continues to swell at anti-Netanyahu protest in Jerusalem; 7 arrested during march

This evening’s protest calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign could be the largest since the movement took off two months ago.

Paris Square is crowded with tens of thousands of demonstrators as hundreds more continue to stream in from the surrounding streets.

Hundreds of protesters gather on two sides of a police blockade on Keren Hayesod Street, demanding to be allowed to march into the city center. Mounted police are deployed behind ranks of Yassam riot police.

Police finally pull aside the roadblocks, allowing the protesters to advance up Keren Hayesod.

Police say seven people were arrested during a march from the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city to Paris Square, which is next to the Prime Minister’s Residence, for allegedly disturbing the peace and assaulting officers.

Police earlier declared their willingness to begin enforcing noise regulations by 9:30 p.m. For the first time in weeks, water cannons are staring down demonstrators. Police tell the demonstrators they are in violation of noise regulations.

“We ask everyone to remain quiet,” an officer announces from a water cannon truck.

Protesters, undeterred, walk up in front of the cannons and chant slogans.

— Aaron Boxerman