Czech Republic to test for undetected infections

The Czech Republic is launching a comprehensive study with a goal to determine the number of undetected infections with the coronavirus in its population.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech says some 27,000 people across the country will be tested in the next two weeks, starting on Thursday.

The study will be conducted in different parts of the Czech Republic where the epidemic is at different stages on people aged 18 – 89. In the capital of Prague and the second largest city of Brno, children also will be included.

The samples of the population tested will include volunteers as well a selected group suffering from chronic diseases.

A significant number of people infected with the coronavirus suffer no or only mild symptoms, but there is concern that they might unwittingly spread the virus to others. At the same time, those people are expected to be immune to COVID-19 in the future.

The results, which will be known in early May, should help authorities to adjust the plans to gradually relax restrictive measures imposed to contain the pandemic.

The Czech Republic has 6,914 people tested positive for the coronavirus, and 196 have died, according to Health Ministry figures.

— AP