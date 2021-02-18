Dead whale washes up on southern beach; death blamed on tar contamination

A dead whale, measuring some 10 meters (nearly 33 feet), washes up on a beach in the Nitzanim reserve in southern Israel.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority reports the incident, attributing it to tar contamination in the water. It urges the Environmental Protection Ministry to investigate and prosecute those responsible for the pollution.

The young whale was not yet fully grown, the parks service says.

It describes the incident as rare, with the last such sighting reported in Israel in 2016.